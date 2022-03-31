Franklin-Simpson used an eight-run fourth inning Friday night that broke the game wide open for a 15-4 five-inning road victory at Ohio County.
Sophomore Zori Stout picked up her first win as a starting varsity pitcher. She pitched three innings and allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk.
“When I was in the circle, I would go back to what Coach Todd (Caudill) had told me about being relaxed but to still go hard and to be comfortable and throw strikes,” Stout said “It was very exciting to have my first win as a varsity pitcher.”
The Lady Cats put up two runs in the top of the second as senior Gracie Arnemann hit an opposite field solo home run on the first pitch. Also with one out and the bases loaded, freshman Allie Utley hit into a fielder’s choice that scored junior Hanna Arthur from third for a 2-0 lead.
“It was a perfect pitch right down the middle,” Arnemann said. “Coach Todd said if we see our perfect pitch to smash it. It felt so good that I knew it had to be out. I took what my coaches have said and calmed down at the plate instead of trying too hard.”
The Lady Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the second, but in the top of the third, Franklin-Simpson scored five runs as it took advantage of the bases being loaded. Stout drew an RBI on a hit-by-pitch, and Arthur hit into a run-scoring groundout. Senior Lexi Holleman hit a two-run single and eighth-grader Lily Ferguson hit a RBI double that made it 7-2.
Ohio County scored two in the bottom half of the inning, but the Lady Cats broke it open in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Stout reached on an error that scored a run. Arthur had an RBI single, and Holleman, who led the team with four RBIs, had a two-run single.
With one out, Utley reached on an error that scored two runs with eighth-grader Kloie Smith hitting into an RBI groundout. Senior Shelby Caudill hit a two out RBI double that made the final score 15-4.
“I don’t look at my stats that much. I don’t know if that is a career high for me in a game. But I have been way more relaxed recently and have the mindset to hit the ball solid every time,” Holleman said. “It was really exciting for that to happen. I love my team and just want to help to get everybody going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.