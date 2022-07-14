Franklin-Simpson High School has announced the inaugural class that will be inducted into the 2022 F-S Athletic Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made by Superintendent of Simpson County Schools Tim Schlosser last Wednesday on WFKN Radio’s “Morning Show Madness with Brian Davis.”
Those selected were Kerry Baird, Kelly Cook, Steven Crocker, DeMarcus Doss, Pam Gooch, Joseph “Joker” Phillips, Gail Harris Watkins and Jimmy Young.
Teams selected were the 1979 football team and the 1986 girls basketball team.
The induction ceremony will be Sept. 22 at Franklin-Simpson High School in the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
Kerry BairdBaird is the only athlete in Franklin-Simpson High School’s history to win a state championship in two sports and compete for a state championship in three different sports in the same year.
Baird was a track and field star for Franklin-Simpson. He was state champion in the 110 high hurdles in 1978 and 1979, his junior and senior seasons, and a state champion in the 300 hurdles in 1979.
In basketball, he led the Wildcats in scoring in 1980, led the team to the Sweet 16 and was named to the All-State team in 1980.
In football, Baird was first-team all state and a three-year starter at the University of Kentucky, where he was an all-Southeastern Conference defensive back. He was chosen to play in the prestigious Hula Bowl for elite seniors.
Kelly Cook
Cook was a dual athlete. In 1985, Cook was a track and field state finalist in the 100-meter dash and runner-up in the 200 meters.
In basketball, Cook was selected as All-District from 1983-1987 and All-Region in 1986 and 1987.
In 1986, her junior season, Cook was selected to the All-State Basketball Tournament Team; 2nd Team LIT; Lady of the South All-Tournament Team and was a member of the Junior All-Stars.
In 1987, her senior season, Cook’s accomplishments included being the 4th Region Coaches Player of the Year; USA Today honorable mention; Converse High School All-American; Lady of the South All-Tournament Team; Famous Recipe All Tournament Team; Associated Press honorable mention; Marshall County All-Tournament Team and First Team All State Lexington Herald; and a Miss Kentucky Basketball candidate.
Cook is a member of the Lady Cats’ 2,000-point club and is the 13th all-time scorer at the girls basketball tournament. She was the basketball homecoming queen and committed to Western Kentucky University. Her jersey is retired.
Steven Crocker
Crocker was a world class swimmer. Even though Franklin-Simpson did not have a swim team, he competed at the highest level during his time at Western Kentucky University. His teams won 27 of 34 dual matches and four straight team titles in Midwest Intercollegiate championships.
Crocker won 19 individual events in Midwest Intercollegiate Championships over his four-year career. He was named Swimmer of the Year at the Midwest Intercollegiate championships in 1984 and 1985. He was named an All-American in 1985. His collegiate record was 32-1, with the lone loss coming in 1985 NCAA Championship Finals. He set a world record in 1992 in the 50-meter freestyles. He still holds WKU records in 50-meter and 100-meter freestyles. He recorded the third-fastest time in competitive swimming ever in the 50-meter freestyle at the 1991 Pan Pacific games.
Crocker was named to WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
DeMarcus Doss
Doss was a team leader and one of Franklin-Simpson’s top scorers and helped the Wildcats basketball team make it to the regionals in the state tournament.
Doss has been mentioned as one of the most talented basketball players ever to play at F-S.
At the collegiate level, Doss was a four-year starter at Eastern Kentucky University and was All-Ohio Valley Conference in his sophomore and senior seasons. He was second team All-OVC and is the 11th all-time leading scorer at EKU. He was inducted into the EKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
Doss was an All-State, All-Region and All-District selection. He was a member of the Kentucky All-Star Team that plays Indiana in the annual Kentucky vs Indiana All-Star game. He held the boys all-time leading scorer record for 25 years (1992-2017).
Pam Gooch
Gooch was also a member of the 1986 Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats state basketball championship runner-up team.
Her accolades include Kentucky All Star Associated Press First Team, Courier-Journal First Team and was a member of the girls state All Tournament Team in sophomore and senior seasons. She was all 4th Region Team in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She earned USA Today’s All-USA High School Award and was selected to the LIT All-Tournament Team.
Gooch is still Franklin Simpson’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball and was the all-time leading scorer overall until 2017.
Joseph “Joker” Phillips
Phillips was a super talented player that made it to the National Football League but also gave back to his community and represented Franklin-Simpson well.
Phillips led the Wildcats football teams to back-to-back state championships in 1979-80. He went on to a brilliant career playing wide receiver at the University of Kentucky from 1981-84. He caught 75 passes for 935 yards for the Wildcats.
Following graduation, Phillips played two seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins. He later played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. He then moved on to many coaching positions — eventually being named head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 4, 2010. He was the second African-American head football coach in the SEC.
Gail Harris Watkins
Gayle Harris-Watkins, Ph.D., is one of the best athletes that Franklin-Simpson High School has produced in track and field since the 1970s.
Watkins’ high school accomplishments include: five-time state track qualifier and medal participant, state champion in 100 yards in 1973 (11.6), runner-up state championships, long jump in 1973, fourth in the state championships in 220 yards in 1973, state champion in 100 yards in 1975 and broke the state long jump record in 1972 and 1975.
Watkins went on to elite status and left her mark on the sport of track and field at all levels. Her collegiate accomplishments include: Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003, a charter member of Western Kentucky University Track and Field Hall of Fame, WKU record holder in 100 meter hurdles (13.21), an AIAW national champion in the long jump in 1979, a runner-up in the AIAW Indoor National Championship in the 60-yard hurdles and was an All-American in 1979.
Jimmy Young
Young was a 10-time letter winner at Franklin-Simpson, four with baseball and three each with basketball and football. He was All-District in baseball three years, All-District in basketball two years, All-Region two years in basketball, All Sky, All WKC Consensus All-State and an All-American in football.
Young received a four-year athletic grant-in-aid to the University of Tennessee, where he lettered three years. He played in the Sugar Bowl in 1970, the Liberty Bowl in 1971 and the Astro Bluebonnet Bowl in 1972.
Young was also president of F-S Varsity Club and captain of basketball and football teams from 1968-1969. He caught a touchdown pass in the first game played at the current football stadium in 1966. He was one of three high school All-Americans in Kentucky in 1968. He also caught a touchdown pass in the East/West All Star game in Lexington in 1969. Young led the first F-S basketball team to ever play in the Kentucky state basketball tourney played in Louisville Freedom Hall in 1969.
1979 Wildcats football team
The team finished 13-1 and was coached by James “Shadetree” Mathews. In their second appearance in the Class 3-A state championship game, the Wildcats shut out Belfry 33-0 to win the state championship at Cardinals Stadium in Louisville.
1986 Lady Cats Basketball team
The team was coached by Damon Tabor and Keith Cash. The Lady Cats defeated Warren Central to win the district and region championships. They defeated Wayne County, Assumption and Mason County to become the first Lady Cats team to play in a state championship game, where they lost in overtime, the first-ever overtime game in a girls state championship basketball tournament game, by one point to Oldham County..
