The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team closed out its regular season by going 1-1-1 in three matches last week.
Wildcats 9, Patriots 0
Franklin-Simpson went on the road and handled its job with a 9-0 victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
Gabe Jones, who had two assists, deposited four goals and Peyton Martin added two. Griff Banton, Tyrus Barbee and Preston Davis each scored a goal. The Wildcats got assists from Banton, Barbee, Oscar Lopez, Ariel Molina Jr. and Sam Mylor.
The Wildcats’ defense was suffocating as Connor Vincent faced only two shots on goal.
Wildcats 0, Gators 0
Franklin-Simpson and Greenwood displayed an aggressive, defensive style and both teams made shot attemps very difficult as they played to an 80 minute scoreless draw.
“Greenwood had more of the ball in the first half, but we are very comfortable playing without the ball,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We worked on that over the past five years, especially this year. They were attacking but our midfield defended well and kept them at bay.”
The game was only played in regulation because it was a regular season contest. Only district and tournament games can be played in golden ball (overtime) and penalty kick rounds.
“If we could play every game like we did the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half, we may be the best team in the state,” Dyer said. “It all kind of came out of nowhere, based on the first half. It was a situation where our guys wanted to come out there and do something with it. Really proud of how they played, not only in the second half, but for the entire game.”
Vincent had five saves in the match.
Purples 6, Wildcats 1
Bowling Green was on the attack as it spread Franklin-Simpson’s defense out and was relentless, scoring five goals in the first half en route to a 6-1 victory.
“The positivity in me thinks that the scoreboard was misleading,” Dyer said. “They were a half a step faster in most things. They are an elite team and good elite teams capitalize and put their chances away.”
The Wildcats scored their only goal in the second half off an assist from Mylor to Kody Alexander, who scored from over 40 yards away over the outstretched hands of Purples goalkeeper Kentravius Benter.
“In the second half, we rebounded nicely,” Dyer said. “We were even with them at 1-1, but I liked how we played the whole game. We have a lot to look at, and when you step out and play better teams, being a half or split second slow, good teams will take advantage of that.”
Offensively, the Wildcats placed three shots on goal as Vincent stopped 10 of Bowling Green’s shots. Tomsas Gonzaga led Bowling Green with two goals scored. Braden Widener provided a pair of assists.
