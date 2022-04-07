The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats left five runners in scoring position as they suffered their first 13th District loss of the season, 2-1, to the Logan County Lady Cougars.
“There are no easy games when it comes to our district this year,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. Our next district game will be against Russellville next Tuesday night and that will be a tight one as well.”
“Myself and Todd (Caudill) were talking before the game and this season, our district is completely up in the air. It hasn’t been like this that I can remember in the past five to six years,” Lady Cougars’ coach Mark Wood said. “You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one, and we’re always happy to get a win even if you don’t have your best stuff outside of our starting pitcher Shelby Gettings, who made us all look a little bit better.”
The Lady Cats threatened early in the top of the first and third innings but couldn’t get the hit that could have scored seniors Haley Fowler in the first and Maggie McBrayer in the third from second base. Both had reached on an errors.
The Lady Cougars broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. They got the big base hit with two outs and the bases loaded as sophomore Kinley Holloway delivered a two-run single that scored sophomore Keirsten Harper, who was a courtesy runner for sophomore Emerson McKinnis, and senior Graycie Mefford for a 2-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson cut its two run deficit in half in the top of the fourth as eighth-grader Kloie Smith hit a leadoff solo hone run on the first pitch to left field that made the score 2-1.
The Lady Cats had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the next two innings. In the top of the fifth, eighth-grader Lily Ferguson hit a two-out double only to be stranded. In the top of the sixth with one out, senior Shelby Caudill hit a single that moved freshman Kaitlyn Woodall, courtesy runner for Smith, to third as Caudill advanced to second on the throw to third. But they could not get the big hit as they were left stranded. Franklin-Simpson would be set down in order in the top of the seventh.
“We couldn’t get that big hit to get some runs across, but we just have to learn from it,” Caudill said. “We’re working on being confident and not to put so much pressure on us to get that big hit. I am proud of bouncing back the way we did after two really tough games that were really hard on us. We played a good game like we did, not get down on ourselves after an error and made some great defensive plays when they had the bases loaded that kept us in the game. Shelby kept us off balanced so we got to learn from it.”
“Shelby is our senior leader and made us look a lot better tonight with her pitching to let the defense behind her make plays. She has been our work horse since middle school and we’re enjoying her in her final season. Hope she keeps making our coaching staff look smart.”
Gettings pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed one run on four hits and struck out five. Junior Hanna Arthur was valiant in defeat as she also pitched a complete game. She allowed six hits, struck out one and walked two.
