The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats wrapped up the 13th District regular-season championship last Tuesday with a 11-4 win over Todd County Central in Elkton.
Returning senior Dalton Fiveash was the winning pitcher. He pitched six innings, allowed two runs on five hits, struck out 13 and walked two.
“This is the first game, long start that I have had in a couple of weeks. Felt good to get up there and command the strike zone like I did,” Fiveash said. “Coach (Matt) Wilhite says to command with more than one pitch for strikes and then keep them off balance. Gave up a home run and that’s on me, but other than that, it was good to fill the strike zone and watch the defense make plays behind me.”
The Wildcats scored a run in the top of the first inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, junior Connor Vincent delivered an RBI single that scored senior Chase Wilson for a 1-0 lead.
“We put 14 balls in play against Greenwood, and it wasn’t our night. Tonight, we came here to make a statement that Todd County Central can’t hang with us,” Connor Vincent said. “District tournament is coming up, and we’re going to show who are the real ‘dogs’ of this district and show them that they can’t handle us.”
Franklin-Simpson added three more runs in the top of the third. With one out, senior Cole Wix’s RBI double scored sophomore John West. Fiveash then hit a two-run double that scored Wilson and Wix that made the score 4-0.
In the top of the third, junior Sam Mylor walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single by senior Ben Banton for a 5-0 Wildcats lead.
The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run, but Franklin-Simpson responded with big sixth and seventh innings. With one out and the bases loaded, senior Luke Richardson’s sacrifice fly scored Wilson. Then with the bases loaded once again but with two outs, sophomore Kody Alexander and sophomore Hayden Satterly each scored on consecutive passed balls for an 8-2 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Banton scored on an RBI single by Alexander. Then with one out, senior Justin Jones hit a two-run single that scored Wilson and Wix for their 11th run of the game. Todd County Central scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning as the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season 13th District championship with an 11-4 victory.
“The biggest thing was for us to get on a roll and swing the bats like we are capable of doing. Hopefully, we can keep this going heading into the district tournament,” Wilhite said. “It’s just a matter of the guys getting pitches to hit and not having selfish at-bats and trying to swing at whatever. The bottom of the lineup was big tonight. Johnny (West), Connor (Vincent), Sam (Mylor), Hayden (Satterly) all had some big at bats that led to runs being scored in different ways. All around, good job tonight.”
Chase Wilson scored four runs. Banton had three hits and Fiveash and Justin Jones each had two RBIs.
