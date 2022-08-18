Volley Cats freshmen Addi Lanham and Julia Warren were selected to the Must Watch list in their respective class by prepdig.com.
Prepdig.com ranks upper class players in each state in their respective class and underclass players on a watch list.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Volley Cats freshmen Addi Lanham and Julia Warren were selected to the Must Watch list in their respective class by prepdig.com.
Prepdig.com ranks upper class players in each state in their respective class and underclass players on a watch list.
“It didn’t hit me at first,” Lanham said. “I was thinking like what does this even mean, but once I realized that I was selected as one of the top players in my freshman class, it was a good thing.”
“I didn’t know until my mom (Holly) came and told me,” Warren said. “I got really excited to be one of the elite players in my grade. It’s really cool to be selected.”
Best friends who have played together at a young age, both have achieved accolades throughout their volleyball careers. They started playing for the F-S Middle School. They played middle school, junior varsity and varsity in 2020 and started on the varsity level as eighth-graders last season.
“I feel like there will be some pressure to play well because people will be looking at us more especially since Jila’s mom (Holly) posted it on social media,” Lanham said. “So everyone are thinking that these two players are really good, so we have to play very well.”
“Before, I never thought I would make a list like that as being one of the top players in my class in the state of Kentucky,” Warren said. “Now it is going to be harder and there is more pressure to get and play better.”
“It is impressive that two incoming freshmen are named to this list,” coach Kevin Harrod said. “They are so young and they will only get better. They give 110% on the floor. I don’t think they let pressure bother them and in my opinion, it takes the pressure off of them just because they know the game and they can play anywhere on the court I need them to. The sky’s the limit for those two.”
Harrod said he believes he will have a few more younger players that will make the prepdig.com watch list next year as he has some very talented younger players that will be selected.
The Volley Cats, who began their season last week, will have their second home match of the season when they play the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs at the F-S Gym on Monday in a JV/Varsity doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.