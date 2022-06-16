Franklin-Simpson Wildcats returning senior Dalton Fiveash was selected to the third team All-State Baseball Team. The selections were made by members of the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.
“You know it’s a big accomplishment, now we’re just worried about getting healthy and trying to earn a spot at the next level,” Fiveash said. “It just shows hard work does pay off, but it doesn’t stop. Now I gotta keep grinding to earn a spot there and see how it goes.”
In 30 games this season, Fiveash hit .494 on 40 hits: 18 singles, 11 doubles, four triples and seven home runs in 81 at-bats. He scored 39 runs and drove in 36. He walked 21 times and stole 12 bases in 12 attempts.
In 11 games this season, starting 10 of those, Fiveash had an earned-run average of 1.82. He threw 57.2 innings, allowed 26 runs, 15 of which were earned. He gave up 50 hits with 95 strikeouts and seven walks. He won four games and also had a save.
The Wildcats baseball team is coached by Matt Wilhite.
