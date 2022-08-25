The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team came away with a win — their first in the 13th District in more than a year — and a tie in contests again Russellville, a 3-2 win, and Allen-County Scottsvile, a 1-1 tie last week.
The Lady Cats showed resilience and toughness as they were able to respond on a couple of occasions when needed and were able to show that they are improving game by game.
Lady Cats 3, Lady Panthers 2(Lady Cats win 2-1 in PKs)
The Lady Cats trailed twice in the Aug. 16 battle but responded to tie the match, force an overtime and get into a penalty kicks round, when they scored their first 13th District regular season win in over a year.
“I felt like we picked up our teamwork in the very end when we were trailing in the second half,” Sara Norwood said. “We weren’t playing as a team early, but we focused on the game, which made us play together and we had fun.”
Russellville led in the first and second halves but Franklin-Simpson tied the game twice with a pair of goals by junior Kennedi Alexander with assists from sophomore Lily Tyree.
With the match tied at two after 90 minus of regulation and overtime play, the match was decided in the penalty kicks round. Senior Sara Norwood put the pressure on the Lady Panthers by scoring the first goal in the round. With the score tied 1-1, Alexander earned a hat trick with her third goal for the game winner.
“I’m left-footed, and it is rare to see players like that,” Alexander said. “A lot of goalkeepers get thrown off by left-footers because we are able to take the ball in any direction. My heart was in my gut when I was taking the penalty kick, but I made it.”
Sophomore Maddie Slate, who had nine saves, stopped four of the five shots she faced in the penalty kicks round.
“I was scared that I was not going to be able to do anything good in stopping those penalty kicks,” Slate said. “After saving the last one and seeing my team’s faces, it took all of that away. There was one that I had to get up high to stop the shot that made me proud. This is my first year as a goalie, and I feel like I am doing pretty good.”
“That was a very exciting match and I am so proud of the girls,” Lady Cats coach Mike Stovall said. “They took care of business in a very close game, and it looked like we were just a little bit stronger at the end of the game. I don’t like to lose, and when we do, I am sick to my stomach, but when I get here and I see the girls are ready to go, that makes me feel so much better.”
Lady Cats 1, Lady Patriots 1On Friday night, Franklin-Simpson and Allen County-Scottsville played to a 1-1 tie as the match was stopped due to darkness because the Lady Patriots Field was not equipped with proper lighting for the match to continue after sunset.
Tyree scored the lone goal for the Lady Cats as she scored on assist from freshman Lilly Ferguson.
“Lily (Tyree) was able to get one on the net on a scramble. We outshot them 10 to 4. Could have had more goals but Norwood hit the crossbar,” Stovall said. “We allowed Allen County-Scottsville to score in the last 30 seconds before the end of the half. Then darkness set in and that was the match.”
The Lady Cats will host the Logan County Lady Cougars on Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex for their third 13th District match of the season at 5:30 p.m.
