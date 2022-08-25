Girls soccer

Lady Cats junior Kennedi Alexander takes a shot on goal during a 13th District match Aug. 16 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex against the Russellville Lady Panthers.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team came away with a win — their first in the 13th District in more than a year — and a tie in contests again Russellville, a 3-2 win, and Allen-County Scottsvile, a 1-1 tie last week.

The Lady Cats showed resilience and toughness as they were able to respond on a couple of occasions when needed and were able to show that they are improving game by game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.