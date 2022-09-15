The Franklin-Simpson Middle School soccer team and first-year head coach D.J. Duncan were awarded second place in the annual Scotties Classic soccer tournament in Glasgow.
After a slow start against eventual tournament champion Todd County, which defeated FSMS 7-0, the Wildcats heated up against the tournament host Glasgow Scotties. Brayden Wood struck first with a goal, followed by a goal by star defender Trice Turner.
The team’s leading scorer on the year, Brody McAlister, added to his total by putting one in the net. The Wildcats earned a 3-1 victory.
After a short break, Saturday’s doubleheader led to a matchup against the Allen County Patriots. FSMS continued its winning streak by defeating the Patriots, 11-2
In the process, the nets opened up with McAlister scoring his personal best six goals as he shared a goal with Bennet Drake when he deflected Drake’s shot into the net. First-year middle school athlete Austin Wilkins got in the action, scoring two goals, one after a great set up by Corbin Vincent. Bryce Davis added to his yearly total by scoring after a great pass from Arian McCormick.
Nash Bilyeu and Felipe De La Cruz found success as well, both notching their first goals of the season. Goal keepers for the tournament included Keeton Marlin and Nash Bilyeu, who both had some saves.
“We have a great group of kids. I can’t say enough about them,” Duncan said. “We have a young group with a handful of upper classmen leading the way. Everyone of our guys contributed today. I think it’s safe to speak for (assistant coaches) Coach Justin Wilkins and Coach Dave Moore when I say we are all extremely proud of how far these boys have come this season.”
FSMS Wildcats remaining home games include Glasgow and Russellville. FSMS Wildcat players that have scored prior to the tournament include Zander Goodnight, Arian McCormick and Ryan Jordan.
