Second-place finish

The Franklin-Simpson Middle School soccer team finished second in the Scotties Classic in Glasgow. From left, front row, Nathan Sievers, Arian McCormick, Zander Goodnight, Brayden Islas, Bryce Davis, Parker Moore, Brayden Wood, Austin Wilkins, Corbin Vincent, Gunner Scott and Ryan Jordan. Back row, from left, coach D.J. Duncan, Bennett Drake, Lucian Reinhard, Nash Bilyeu, Felipe De La Cruz, Brody McAlister, Keiland Moore, Trice Turner, Keeton Marlin and coach Justin Wilkins.

 Submitted

The Franklin-Simpson Middle School soccer team and first-year head coach D.J. Duncan were awarded second place in the annual Scotties Classic soccer tournament in Glasgow.

After a slow start against eventual tournament champion Todd County, which defeated FSMS 7-0, the Wildcats heated up against the tournament host Glasgow Scotties. Brayden Wood struck first with a goal, followed by a goal by star defender Trice Turner.

Submitted

