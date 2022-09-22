The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team hosted and won the Franklin Frenzy JV Tournament last Saturday at the F-S Gym.
The Lady Cats hosted four teams from the region: Allen County-Scottsville, Butler County, Edmonson County and Logan County in a pool play tournament.
“The girls earned it, and whether they were on the floor or on the bench, that was probably the loudest cheering and support from the girls I have ever heard,” Lady Cats head coach Kevin Harrod said.
“I love these girls. I love this school and we have a good freshmen and sophomore class. I am excited to see when the sophomores become seniors and my freshmen are juniors, this school will erupt because these girls are going to make some noise.”
Lady Cats 2, Lady Patriots 0Franklin-Simpson started the tournament with a 21-11 and 21-14 victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
Aubrey Sams had 30 assists and Caydence Johnson had five kills. Julia Warren had seven digs and three aces as she served out the final five points to close the match.
“We played really well because we had great communication,” Player of the Game Caydence Johnson said. “Aubrey sets the ball really well and we are able to make plays because of that. We all have great chemistry together and we love playing with each other.”
Lady Cats 2, Lady Cougars 1Franklin-Simpson dropped the first game 21-14 but responded by winning the second 21-19 and the deciding third game 21-17 over Logan County.
“We had some communication issues in the first set from where we are and need to be on the court. We corrected that and we came out and won the next two sets,” Sams said. “When we set our minds to doing something on the court, we can do it. When we are hyped and excited to play, we play very well and when we won the second set, that was the boost we needed to win the match.”
Sams had 42 assists, and along with Mackenzie Phelps served three aces. Marianna Ortiz had a block with eight kills by Johnson and 16 digs by Warren.
Edmonson County 2, F-S 0
Franklin-Simpson had to immediately play after an emotional victory over Logan County and just could not duplicate that same energy into their match with Edmonson County as they lost 22-20 and 21-18.
“We had a lack of communication and couldn’t cover as well as we needed to. We made some plays but our energy was down,” Player of the Game Marianna Ortiz said. “We just beat Logan County, our rival in three long sets, and with very little time in between. If we had maybe a little longer break, we could have played better and could have won the match.”
Ortiz had a block along with four kills, as did Johnson. Sams had 44 assists and served an ace along with Annsleigh Bonner and Dynastee Harris. Warren had seven digs.
Lady Cats 2, Lady Bears 0
Franklin-Simpson rebounded from a tough loss to Edmonson County with a 21-15 and 21-18 victory over Butler County.
Bonner had 13 assists with four aces by Johnson, three kills by Ortiz and seven digs by Addi Jo Lanham.
“I had some good hits and had a lot of fun out there in the match but I got hit in the face with the volleyball and that was not fun,” Player of the Game Hazel Bilyeu said. “Our chemistry is really good. We grew up together and Franklin being a small town, we are all very close and we love playing together on the court.”
Semifinals Lady Cats 2, Lady Patriots 0Franklin-Simpson advanced to the championship match of their tournament with a 21-18 and 21-9 victory.
Sams had 34 assists with five kills from Bonner. Ortiz and Phelps each had a block with Warren having eight digs along with serving an ace as did Johnson and Lanham.
Championship Lady Cats 2, Lady Cougars 1Franklin-Simpson lost the first set 21-16 and found itself trailing in the second, but on the strength of Johnson’s service game, they overcame their deficit to win the set 21-16. In the third, once again they had to come from behind with their service game, and combined with great defense won the final set 21-16 and the Franklin Frenzy Tournament.
Sams had 62 assists with four kills each by Bonner and Johnson. Ortiz had two blocks with 13 digs and three aces each by Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.