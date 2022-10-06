Alumni

Franklin-Simpson High School Lady Cats volleyball alumni, from left, Kylee Cummings, Anisha Travelstead, Jordan Talley, Aysia Fuller, Emeri Harris and J'Nora Anderson were honored before the Lady Cats' Sept. 26 match.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team celebrated alumni night with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-14) victory over the Cumberland County Lady Panthers on Sept. 26 at the F-S Gym.

Former Lady Cat coaches and players J’Nora Anderson, Kylee Cummings, Aysia Fuller, Emeri Harris, Jordan Talley and Anisha Travelstead were recognized before the match as they and others saw Franklin-Simpson perform its best serving match of the season.

