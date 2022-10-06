The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team celebrated alumni night with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-14) victory over the Cumberland County Lady Panthers on Sept. 26 at the F-S Gym.
Former Lady Cat coaches and players J’Nora Anderson, Kylee Cummings, Aysia Fuller, Emeri Harris, Jordan Talley and Anisha Travelstead were recognized before the match as they and others saw Franklin-Simpson perform its best serving match of the season.
“We served really well,” Cats head coach Kevin Harrod said. “We are getting more serve percentages this time than what we usually do. That’s what we have to have to win these games. Everybody, including in our JV games, is doing their part. We are leaving too many points and giving away free points to the other team.”
“I feel like having the student section here tonight got us hyped because they were hyped,” Addi Lanham said. “So because of that, we played really aggressively.”
Franklin-Simspon’s serves gave Cumberland County problems. The Lady Cats had eight aces in the first set — Kerri Hastings had four and Caydence Johnson two. Hastings and Phelps, who also served an ace, each had three kills. Kinley Cummings had two kills, and Aubrey Sams, who also served an ace, had seven assists. Cummings, Marianna Ortiz and Phelps each had a block and Sams and Julia Warren each had two digs.
The Lady Panthers took an early lead in the second set, but the lead was short-lived once the Lady Cats’ serves got going. Sams and Warren each had two aces and Annsleigh Bonner and Cummings each had one. Cummings and Hastings each had a couple of kills and Sams had six assists. Bonner had a block, Warren had four digs and Sams two for the straight-set victory.
“When you get a couple of serves over and with the student section pumping us up, each serve got easier and easier,” Warren said. “Really cool that the student section made us feel like superstars tonight.”
The Lady Cats will close out the regular season with two home matches on Monday night against the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots and on Tuesday night against the Warren Central Lady Dragons.
“Fall Break came at the right time, because I think we could use some rest,” Sams said. “Honestly, we need to rest up and come together even more as a team. If we play our hardest and with all the other things coming together, we can play and beat just about anyone we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.