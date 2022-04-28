The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats won their first 13th District game of the season, 13-3 in five innings over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels last Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats scored in every inning and jumped out to a big early lead.
“At practice, we talked about jumping on them early because they are a very scrappy team that you don’t want to be hanging around late in the game,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “They can swing it, so anything can happen.“
Franklin-Simpson put up six runs in the bottom of the first, five of them with no outs. Senior Haley Fowler drove in freshman Allie Utley with an RBI single for the first run of the game. Eighth-grader Kloie Smith singled, and with an error on the play Fowler scored. Two batters later, senior Gracie Arnemann’s two RBI single scored sophomores Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith, and Zori Stout. Senior Shelby Caudill’s RBI double scored senior Maggie McBrayer. With one out and bases loaded, hit an RBI groundout that scored Arnemann for a 6-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second with runners at second and third with one out, Arnemann hit a RBI groundout that scored courtesy runner McAlister, making the score 7-0.
With runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the third, Fowler hit a two-run triple that scored eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, courtesy runner for junior Hanna Arthur, and Utley. Then Fowler scored on a sacrifice fly by Smith for a 10-0 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Arnemann hit a solo home run to left center field, her second of the season, for an 11-0 lead.
“When I am at the plate, I am not trying to hit it out, but I had a three ball count and coach Todd always tells us that if we see that perfect pitch, go after it. When I hit it, I kind of knew that I hit it well. It’s always a feeling when you see it come off the bat and the sound it makes. You just know that could be the one that is a home run.”
Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Utley hit an RBI fielder’s choice that scored Caudill, and Fowler reached base by being hit by a pitch that scored courtesy runner Ferguson for a 13-0 lead.
Todd County Central scored three runs in the top of the fifth.
“We are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Caudill said. “Every time someone steps in the box, we all are expecting a hit and probably somewhere in the gap. If each player can hit one on the screws during the game, then we will have a great game overall. Nice to see Gracie (Arnemann) hit one over tonight.”
Franklin-Simpson will host Edmonson County in a “Clash of the Lady Cats” on Thursday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 5:20 p.m. The game can be heard at www.franklinfavorite.com. Click on the WFKN link in the toolbar. Two tabs will appear, then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.