Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats basketball team celebrated its successful season at their season ending banquet last Saturday night.
“This is one of my favorite nights,” Lady Cats coach Ashley Taylor said. “We get to spend time with each other along with family and friends. This is the time we come together and celebrate them. They worked hard from the beginning of the summer all the way to the end of the season. We ask a lot out of our girls, and I know that takes family sacrifices, too. We come together and celebrate all of our small victories on the way that led to our amazing year.”
The Lady Cats finished 24-4, which is the fourth-best record in the program’s history. They were undefeated during the 13th District season, winning all eight games by double digits. They were the 13th District regular season and tournament champions for the second season in a row. They ended their season as the 4th Region Tournament runner-up.
Taylor was selected as the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year, and returning senior Alera Barbee was selected to the All-Region First Team by the 4th Region Basketball Coaches Association.
Awards
GPA 4.0 or more: Katelyn McAlister, Jasmine Savage and Hadley Turner
Points: Alera Barbee (496)
Assists: Lee Lee Partinger (112)
3 PT FG%: Savage (29%)
2 PT FG%: Barbee (55%)
FT%: Barbee (70)
Blocks: Turner (25)
Deflections: Ashanti Johnson (76)
Rebounds — Offensive: Barbee (83) Defensive: Turner (95)
Charges: Lyniah Brown (2)
Steals: Partinger (70)
