Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball player Lexi Holleman signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball last Wednesday for the Kentucky Christian University Knights in Grayson.
Kentucky Christian University motto is “Be Boundless” as they focus on Christ, Character and Career. The university is a private, nonprofit Christian university in the foothills of Eastern Kentucky.
“Coach Todd (Caudill) brought me to the campus last Monday and I fell in love with the campus,” Holleman said. “It reminds me so much of Franklin. It is a small campus and very close knit. I got to meet the coaches and I love the way things are done here. I met some of my new freshman teammates and the team has a brand new softball field to play on so it is very exciting. This is a dream come true. It is happening so quick and I am so thankful for everybody for helping me to get where I am.”
In 32 games last season, Holleman hit .337 with 29 hits, 25 singles and four doubles in 86 at-bats. She had 17 RBIs with 24 runs scored, stole 11 bases in 11 attempts and walked 11 times.
“Lexi (Holleman) is one of the most competitive and toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “She is what our program is all about. We feel like she has found the perfect home at Kentucky Christian University and that will allow her to grow and thrive. Coach (Cory) Gardner has created a culture for success there that Lexi will fit right into. I could not be more proud of her and happy for her.”
Holleman was part of a tram that finished 23-12 last season that gave Caudill his second 20-plus win season and the most wins he had in a season.
Holleman said she will be used more as a utility player and hopes to earn a lot of playing time in her first season. She will be majoring in business.
