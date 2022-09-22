The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team celebrated Senior Night last Thursday at The F-S Soccer and Softball Complex but lost 6-1 to the Green County Lady Dragons.
Lady Cats seniors Vanessa Alfaro and Roselyn Cabrera were honored along with their respective families and friends before the match.
“I enjoyed playing with Roselyn (Cabrera) in the defensive positions and she is always inspirational. She keeps us positive, not getting down on ourselves and tried my best to do the same and not be discouraged,” Alfaro said. “I like forming connections, especially with the new players. I love the chemistry that the team has formed over the years.”
“In my time, we have had several different coaches. The bus rides over the years were always with this year’s team along with Kate Norwood and Lexi Phillips from the past,” Cabrera said. ”I also remember all of my injuries but I worked my way through it with nothing serious. I enjoyed playing with everyone including my senior, Vanessa.”
“We’re losing a good defender with Vanessa and a good fullback with Roselyn,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “Both will be tough to replace, but we have younger players that have learned a lot from those two so hopefully, they will be able to transition into those spots next season, hate to lose your seniors. Wish they could have one more season with me.”
Franklin-Simpson had to deal with one of the top goal scorers in the state with Green County’s Mia Blaydes. In the first half, she scored a goal as goalkeeper Maddie Slate stopped six of her seven shots as the Lady Cats trailed 1-0 at intermission.
In the second half, Blaydes was able to get going as she scored two quick goals in the half that made the score 3-0. Franklin-Simpson was able to get one in the back of its net as Lilly Ferguson put it past goalkeeper Olivia West to trail 3-1. But Blaydes added two more goals, five overall, along with one from Jaycee Keen as Green County won the match 6-1.
“We were expecting this kind of physical match with them,” Stovall said. “I thought our girls responded. We’re very young with not much depth, but they fought through all of that not only this game but throughout the season. This kind of march should prepare us for our last district match and the district tournament. We have started passing the ball better over the last two games. Much better thought process in doing that since the start of the season. Thus has been a learning season from me to the girls and the girls to me but overall, a very good effort.”
Slate had eight saves and Ferguson had three as they both faced a combined 16 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.