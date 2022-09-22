Senior Night

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats seniors Roselyn Cabrera (left) and Vanessa Alfaro were honored before their final regular season home match against the Green County Lady Dragons last Thursday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team celebrated Senior Night last Thursday at The F-S Soccer and Softball Complex but lost 6-1 to the Green County Lady Dragons.

Lady Cats seniors Vanessa Alfaro and Roselyn Cabrera were honored along with their respective families and friends before the match.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.