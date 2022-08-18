Franklin-Simpson wrapped up its preseason with two scrimmages and a media appearance at the Paul Gray Prep Sports Media Day event presented by Med Center Health and Rafferty’s on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
The Wildcats hosted a three-team scrimmage with the Butler County Bears and the Hart County Raiders on Aug. 5 and the Monroe County Falcons on Aug. 11.
“We started back in the weight room in January,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “We have a really tough group of guys, and we’re trying to play off of that. We don’t have a guy who can go 80 yards in a blink of an eye, but what we do have are some tough guys out there and really proud of what they have done so far. It’s been pretty positive so far.”
The team is excited to get the season going. Chaney was joined by senior linebacker and right guard Atakis Allen and senior Jesse Punzalan, who is an outside linebacker and running back, at the media day event.
“I am excited about this season,” Allen said. “Heading into my junior year, I tore my ACL and I bounced back from that, but then last season, I tore my UCL in my elbow, and after recovering from that, it feels really good to get out there with the guys and grind it out one more time and hopefully we can get a district championship.”
“I’m excited for the season, especially to get into those district games and play,” Punzalan said. “I am also excited to play any other team. Ready to go. I think we’re so excited to play, we would play any team, anywhere.”
The Wildcats begin their season on Friday night in the Greenwood Gators’ Bow at Greenwood High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 5:30 p.m. and on the Internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar, then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.