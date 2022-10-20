The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team moved one step closer in accomplishing one of their season goals.

But the step to that point wasn’t easy as they had to use a second half comeback to defeat a much-improved Warren Central Dragons football team 35-20 on Friday night at Dragons Stadium at Joe Hood Field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.