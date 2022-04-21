The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team played three games in three consecutive days and won two out of three.
Panthers 6, Wildcats 5Franklin-Simpson’s four-run lead would dissipate in the sixth inning as Elizabethtown rallied for the come-from-behind victory last Thursday night.
The Wildcats gave up a run in the bottom of the first but took the lead in the top of the third. With one out and runners at second and third, returning senior Cole Wix hit into an RBI groundout that scored senior Ben Banton that tied the game at 1-1. With two outs, returning senior Dalton Fiveash hit an RBI single that scored senior Chase Wilson for a 2-1 advantage.
Franklin-Simpson padded its lead in the top of the fifth as they took advantage of the bases loaded with no outs. Wilson reached on a fielding error that scored sophomore Brevin Scott, making the score 3-1. Fiveash hit a sacrifice fly that scored Banton and senior Justin Jones hit an RBI single that scored Wilson for a 5-1 lead.
But the Panthers rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back singles and a fielding error loaded the bases with one out. Elizabethtown scored five runs in three consecutive hits with a two-run double, an RBI single and a two-run single to take the lead and the 6-5 victory,
Seven players each had a hit. Fiveash had two RBIs and Banton and Wilson each scored two runs.
Wildcats 3, Trojans 1Franklin-Simpson got a dominant pitching performance from Wix, who threw all seven innings. He allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out 11.
“Cole did an outstanding job and that’s what he does every time,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “He went after batters. He kept his pitch count down and as a coach that’s what you want to see. Outstanding job by Cole tonight to get that win for us and get us back on the winning path.”
“Everything was working for me today,” Wix said. “Coach preaches to get out in front of everyone and trust your stuff. In the counts, you have to be able to throw anything you want for a strike. A lot of guys on defense made some great plays as it was a good game overall.”
Banton reached base on a fielding error that got the Wildcats going in the bottom of the third. He stole second and got to third on an infield single by Wilson. Banton scored on an RBI groundout by Wix for a 1-0 lead. Then senior Luke Richardson hit a RBI single up the middle that scored Wilson, making the score 2-0.
Barren County was able to take advantage of Franklin-Simpson’s fielding error as the Trojans were able to scratch across a run by former Wildcat baseball player, junior Preston Jenkins that made the score 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth on the first pitch, Jones delivered a solo home run to left center field for a big insurance run for the 3-1 victory.
“I was excited for the home run, and I’ve been putting in some extra swings. Finally got a hold of one tonight,” Jones said. “My first two at-bats, I was seeing low change-ups and curveballs. Coach (Craig) Delk is positive about everything and told me to just reset everything. I saw a fastball high and in and I took it out.”
Jones had two hits, and Richardson and Wix each had an RBI. Banton, Jones and Wilson each scored a run.
“When they made contact, the defense made some great plays,” Wilhite said. “Luke did a great job at shortstop. Hayden (Satterly) did a great job of coming up with a hit in the DH spot. Justin finally got a hold of one. He hit a missile towards left field, so it was great to see that. Still need to clean up a lot of things with bunts, getting people moved over and squeeze plays. Obviously a great way to get back on the winning track. We’ve played some good baseball, and we have come up on the short end of it at times.”
Wildcats 7, Red Devils 3In the Jelly Russell Classic at Russellville High School, Franklin-Simpson grinded out a victory over Owensboro.
Richardson threw 3.2 innings, and allowed one run with three strikeouts and five walks for the win. Junior Connor Vincent, who entered the game with bases loaded in the fifth inning, picked up the save as he pitched three innings, allowed one hit and struck out three.
“Great that we came off a great game last night against Barren County that we were able to put together back-to-back games like this,” Richardson said. “Not my best stuff on the mound today. I had a couple of strikeouts but gave up way too many walks. It was great that Brevin (Scott) and Connor (Vincent) came in and were able to close out the win for us but next time, I got to do better.”
“My teammates made the plays. I just threw the ball in there that gave them the opportunity to do so,” Vincent said. “Started off by hitting two batters, and I told myself that we have a lead right now, so just throw pitches to make contact so that they can make the plays that we needed.”
The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Richardson hit a two-out RBI double that scored Wix. Vincent followed by reaching base on an error that allowed Richardson to score, making the score 2-0.
Franklin-Simpson added two more runs in the bottom of the second on Wilson’s one-out RBI double and Wix’s RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
Owensboro scored a run without getting a hit in the top of the third, but the Wildcats answered in the same fashion during the bottom half of the inning. Vincent led off by reaching base on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore John West and scored on sophomore Hayden Satterly’s RBI sacrifice fly, making the score 5-1.
The Red Devils scored two runs on one hit with two walks by taking advantage of the bases loaded as they cut their deficit in half to trail 5-3. But Franklin-Simpson responded with two hits of their own in the bottom half of the inning to regain their four-run lead. With one out, following a walk by Vincent and a single by West, Satterly hit a deep two-run double that scored Fiveash, who was a courtesy runner for Vincent, and West that made the final score 7-3.
Wix had three hits. Hayden Satterly had three RBIs and seven players each scored a run.
The Wildcats will compete in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Russell Shifley Park in Owensboro against the Greenup County Musketeers.
WFKN Radio will broadcast all games featuring Franklin-Simpson in the tournament. The games can be heard online by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
