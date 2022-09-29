Girls soccer

Franklin’s Bianca Morales (1) moves the ball upfield during the second half of a 13th District match at Logan County High School on Sept. 20.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

In their final 13th District match of the season, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team needed the full 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of golden ball extra time to force a penalty kicks round and defeated the Logan County Cougars 1-0 by winning the round 4-2.

“We have beaten two district teams in the penalty kicks round, so it’s not good that we have to wait that long to do it but we did it again,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “Our defense held up the whole game. They had a lot more shots on goal but our defense was tough. Nights where you don’t have both sides working for you, you want the defense to step up, and Maddie (Slate) was really good tonight.”

