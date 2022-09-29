In their final 13th District match of the season, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team needed the full 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of golden ball extra time to force a penalty kicks round and defeated the Logan County Cougars 1-0 by winning the round 4-2.
“We have beaten two district teams in the penalty kicks round, so it’s not good that we have to wait that long to do it but we did it again,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “Our defense held up the whole game. They had a lot more shots on goal but our defense was tough. Nights where you don’t have both sides working for you, you want the defense to step up, and Maddie (Slate) was really good tonight.”
“We kind of had a rough start,” Sara Norwood said. “Our defense stayed up and we kept it 0-0 and somehow, we kept it that way to go to penalty kicks. I’m really proud of us for going out there and playing our hearts out.”
“Last season, they beat us 10-0 and literally, we came back and beat them on their home field. That’s a lot of growth,” Kennedi Alexander said. “We got outscored like that a lot last season and this season, we haven’t had a team score like that against us.“
In the penalty kicks round, Norwood scored the first goal of the round followed by Lily Tyree for a 2-1 lead after two rounds.
“This was rough and this was our thyroid penalty kicks round game this season,” Tyree said. “I was very nervous tonight but I was looking at the opposite corner and I went the other way and threw the goalkeeper off. We do a lot of penalty kicks round practice, and we get excited for it while other teams seem nervous for it.”
With Franklin leading 2-1 heading into the fourth round, Lilly Feguson’s goal made the score 3-1 and Kristal Stewart closed the match with her goal that gave them the round 4-2.
“This match was nerve-wracking and very physical,” Ferguson said. “We have to be ready for this again very soon so we need lots of practice. Lots of work. We need to work together so that we will be ready for them for the district tournament.”
“We will see them again in the district on our home field,” Kristal Stewart said. “I am sure we will have lots of practice before then. We have scheduled another team bonding event. We will be ready for them for a third time but tonight, it felt really good to score the goal that ended the game against them on their home field tonight.”
Maddie Slate had 21 saves while the team had four shots on goal during regulation time. Alexander and Tyree each had two shots on goal.
The two teams will meet again in the 13th District Girls Soccer Tournament that will be hosted at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. Dates and times have not been determined.
“We’re excited that we will get to play them one more time but this time, it will be at our place,” Stovall said. “A win like this should give them the confidence that they can play and win against them in the district tournament.”
