The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished third its annual Wildcats Shootout last Saturday afternoon at the Franklin Country Club.
“Overall, a great day to have the tournament,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “Everybody had a great time. We had some quick rounds. The course is in great shape. I am just happy overall of getting everyone here to play.”
The Lady Cats finished third with a team score of 366.
Conleigh Wilson finished tied for third with a 76. It’s her fifth straight top-five finish in tournaments.
“Greens were a little fast today but nothing terrible,” Wilson said. “Need to work on my irons to hit my second shots closer to the pins so that I can make birdies. I’m not making very many of those right now. Those are things I will work on as we are approaching the 2-A Tournament in Owensboro.”
Other scores include Chloe Chaney, 92, and Morgan Hunter and Meryn McBrayer, who each shot 99.
“Not a bad day today,” Chaney said. “Played some good holes along with some bad ones. Did not have a good day driving today. I had a few good drives, but the majority of them were put in some bad spots. My putting wasn’t horrible but better than usual. Just need lots of practice to get ready for a big weekend coming up in a couple of weeks.”
“I could chip and putt today but my drives were not good,” Hunter said. “It’s my body movement when I am trying to drive. I like to wiggle, like to move my whole body instead of using my shoulders and hips when I am trying to drive. I hit a lot of trees today. I just need to figure out my driver with a hybrid for the BGIT and then just my driver for 2-A state because it is long and straight forward.”
“My driving wasn’t that great and that put me in some bad spots but I was able to manage it,” McBrayer said. “I feel like I’m playing better but need to work on that. We have match play and a tournament coming up that I can work on before we play in Owensboro.”
“Nobody shot over 100 today, so you can tell the girls have improved,” Dinwiddie said “They are cutting strokes down significantly and that is something you want to see as we are moving through the season. I’m ecstatic to hear that the girls were a little down on themselves on their play today because they are wanting to play better and achieve their pre-match goals.”
Bowling Green won the overall tournament with a score of 344 with Rowan County’s Athena Singh winning the tournament with a 72.
