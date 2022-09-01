Girls golf

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team, from left, Chloe Chaney, Meryn McBrayer, Conleigh Wilson and Morgan Hunter finished third overall in the Wildcats Shootout last Saturday at the Franklin Country Club.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished third its annual Wildcats Shootout last Saturday afternoon at the Franklin Country Club.

“Overall, a great day to have the tournament,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “Everybody had a great time. We had some quick rounds. The course is in great shape. I am just happy overall of getting everyone here to play.”

