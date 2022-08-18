Prep soccer

Lady Cats sophomore Jasmine Grover (3) fights for possession with Lady Raiders’ sophomore Clara Matteson during last Monday’s season opening match at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team started its season with a split of two games last week at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

Hart County 10, F-S 1The Lady Cats opened their season Aug. 8 against the Hart County Lady Raiders as their experience and depth was too much for Franklin-Simpson to handle.

