The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team started its season with a split of two games last week at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Hart County 10, F-S 1The Lady Cats opened their season Aug. 8 against the Hart County Lady Raiders as their experience and depth was too much for Franklin-Simpson to handle.
“Hart County is a good team that is loaded with seniors,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “If we could have kept the intensity like we started with in the beginning, I think it could have been different, but our depth is a problem for us. We’re working on that as we’re trying to get players switched around. We can’t let that bother us.”
Trailing 2-0 in the first half, junior Kennedi Alexander, with an assist from junior Sara Norwood, scored the first goal of the season when she was able to maneuver her way through the defense that cut the deficit in half.
“The defense slacked back, so I was able to take the opportunity to sprint up and score the goal,” Alexander said. “Wish we could have scored more goals earlier as we were getting shots to score. We have got to start talking a lot more and getting the ball up. Focus more on defending and the goals will come.”
Hart County scored two goals to close the half with a 4-1 lead. In the second half, Hart spread the field out and added six more goals for the victory.
Goalkeeper Maddie Slate stopped 25 of the Lady Raiders’ 35 shots.
“It was kind of tough putting that pressure on me, but I’ll do anything for this team,” Slate said. “They are all amazing and they are doing great. It was a very hard night tonight, but I am still very proud of them.”
F-S 10, Edmonson County 0The Lady Cats bounced back with a resounding shutout in their “Clash of the Cats” last Friday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“The girls did what I thought they would do tonight in communication, sharing the ball and playing good defense,” Stovall said. “This week, the games will be tougher with the 2-A tournament and our first district game, but the girls had a good time tonight and we’ve got to continue that. Not to get down on ourselves and just play through it. We’re going to lose some games, but I feel like we will win more games than last season.”
Lily Tyree got the party started early by scoring a hat trick, the first three goals of the game, all in the first half.
“I was waiting for an opening and waiting for them to come up and take a sidekick, which made things kind of easier for my shots,” Tyree said. “This was a lot of fun tonight. I feel like we worked together more. When we do that, we all are having fun.”
Juniors Kennedi Alexander and Sara Norwood each netted a pair of goals with Kristal Stewart adding a goal for an 8-0 lead at halftime.
Senior Vanessa Alfaro scored a goal early in the second half and Norwood notched her third of the game for a hat trick that ended the game with a shutout.
“My three goals scored was a collective team effort,” Norwood said. “Great to get a 10-0 win tonight. So different than last season because we were the ones getting 10-0. We’re starting the season off a lot better than in the past. I am glad that we have our new coach to guide us into this new season because I feel like we will be much better than what we were last year.”
Slate had six saves with Norwood and Tyree each having two assists with Alexander and Stewart each having an assist.
The Lady Cats will host the Portland (Tenn.) Lady Panthers on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
