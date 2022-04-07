The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats won their first road game March 24 with a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Butler County Lady Bears.
Junior Hanna Arthur picked up the win as she pitched her third complete game of the season. She allowed five hits and struck out two. The Lady Bears had runners in scoring position in four of the six innings, but Franklin-Simpson’s defense kept them from scoring.
The Lady Cats took advantage of errors while hammering out 12 hits. In the top of the first, senior Haley Fowler reached on an error that scored freshman Allie Utley from third for a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second, sophomore Zori Stout hit an opposite field two-run home run on the first pitch that scored senior Gracie Arnemann for a 3-0 lead.
“I saw a pitch that looked like it could get me a decent hit, so I swung,” Stout said. “I didn’t really know the ball was over when I hit the ball, because all I heard was Coach Caitlin (Cavanah) screaming ‘go go go,’ and then I saw Gracie jogging in front of me, then realized it was over. I was so very excited after it all and all of my teammates were so happy, as we were able to get the ‘dub.’ ”
Franklin-Simpson added three runs in the top of the fifth as Utley reached on an error that scored eighth-grader Lily Ferguson from second. With one out, eighth-grader Kloie Smith hit a RBI single that scored Utley and with two outs, Arnemann hit a RBI double that scored sophomore Katelyn McAlister, who was a courtesy runner for Smith, that made the score 6-0.
The Lady Cats put up four runs, all with two outs in the top of the sixth. Fowler reached on an error that scored Ferguson. Smith hit a two-run single that scored Utley and Fowler. Arnemann hit an RBI single that scored McAlister, who was a courtesy runner for Smith, that made the final score 10-0.
The Lady Cats are scheduled to play the East Robertson Lady Indians from Cross Plains, Tenn., on Thursday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 4:50 p.m. The game can be heard on the Internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
