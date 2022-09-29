The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished fourth overall at the Region 3 Girls Golf Tournament Sept. 20 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
The Lady Cats had a team score of 400, Their score was much better than the score they posted the previous week in the Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament at Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.
“Definitely a good turnaround from the 2-A Tournament,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “I always like to see improvement, and I am pretty excited about how everybody finished today.”
Conleigh Wilson qualified to compete in the Leachman/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Girls’ Semi-State Tournament with a score of 77. Chloe Chaney, who finished tied for 21st, shot a 97.
“My day was pretty decent. I hit my driver well but couldn’t putt. I didn’t do bad. My score is better than the last time I was here but I didn’t do what I wanted to do today,” Chaney said. “Overall though, we had a really good year. I’m sad that it is Conleigh’s last year but I still have Meryn and Morgan.”
Meryn McBrayer shot 108, and Morgan Hunter rounded out the scorecard with a score of 118.
“I got frustrated at times. I saw how I wanted my shots to go and it didn’t go like the way I wanted. It was really, really tough but somehow, I got through it,” McBrayer said. “I need to work on everything for next year. I hope we can have a good season next year as we did this year. I love our weekend trip to Owensboro for the 2-A tournament and hope we can do that again next season.”
“I struggled for most of the day. I need to get my drives, my shots higher. I couldn’t hit my driver or my irons. For some reason, I wiggle when I drive or approach and it is a bad habit that I find myself doing a lot of the time. I wished we could have finished higher but we had a good season,” Hunter said. “Shot pretty well in nine hole matches but I feel like it’s the mental portion of this game I need to focus on more and stay calm in situations.”
South Warren won the overall Region 3 Team Tournament Championship as they shot a team score of 334
“Overall, we had a good season,” Dinwiddie said. “I love these girls. Getting to spend three months out of the year with them and they keep me hip and young. No matter the day or the round they are having, they are smiling or joking around. Something to laugh about. At the end of the day, they are having a good time.”
