The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished fourth overall at the Region 3 Girls Golf Tournament Sept. 20 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

The Lady Cats had a team score of 400, Their score was much better than the score they posted the previous week in the Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament at Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.

