The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats gave head coach Max Chaney his first season-opening football win in three seasons as they defeated the Spring Hill Creek (Tenn.) Raiders 31-14 in Friday’s Gators Bowl at Greenwood High School.

“Great win,” Chaney said. “Very proud of the way the guys played. They were tough, fought through it, had several guys get gassed but they found a way. Spring Hill is extremely athletic, so I was glad to see the kids fight hard and come away with the victory.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.