The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats gave head coach Max Chaney his first season-opening football win in three seasons as they defeated the Spring Hill Creek (Tenn.) Raiders 31-14 in Friday’s Gators Bowl at Greenwood High School.
“Great win,” Chaney said. “Very proud of the way the guys played. They were tough, fought through it, had several guys get gassed but they found a way. Spring Hill is extremely athletic, so I was glad to see the kids fight hard and come away with the victory.”
Senior Atakis Allen, who hasn’t played in a couple of seasons because of an injury, made the first impact of the game with his blocked punt that gave the Wildcats prime real estate on the 27-yard line in the first quarter.
“Coach (Jami) DeBerry has been huge for us, especially on the special teams,” Allen said. “We have spent more time on that than I can recall ever. I just got a good jump on the snap and was able to make a clean block.”
“I’ve been trying to get DeBerry on the staff for a couple of years,” Chaney said. “He has been great. Glad that he is here. Not only is he helping special teams, but he is helping (Robert) McDougal on some things defensively as well. Huge to get a blocked punt in your first game as special teams coordinator and that set us up for the first score.”
Four plays later, sophomore Lane Alford ran for a 2-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
F-S drove 52 yards in 10 plays on its next drive as junior Hayden Satterly scored his first touchdown of the season with a 4-yard run for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Spring Hill got on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown catch and run from junior Chance Harmon to senior Joel Herring that cut the deficit down to 14-6.
The Wildcats drove 71 yards on their ensuing possession but would have to settle for a 25-yard field goal by junior Isaac Callis that extended their lead to 17-7.
The Raiders responded quickly and needed a gadget play to do so as Harmon threw a pass to senior Ricola Alderson Jr., who flipped the ball to Herring for a 70-yard hook and lateral touchdown. Herring converted the 2-point conversion that made the score 17-14.
F-S made an opening statement to start the second half as the Wildcats imposed their will with a 71-yard touchdown drive in 13 plays, culminated by Satterly’s 6-yard run for his second touchdown run of the game for a 24-14 lead.
The Wildcats created their first turnover of the season late in the third quarter as junior Hunter Jones intercepted Harmon’s pass that gave them excellent field position once again. Callis’ 20-yard run early in the fourth quarter led to Alford’s second touchdown of the game with a 2-yard run that made the final score 31-14.
F-S outgained Spring Hill 307-247 yards in total offense. The Wildcats defense allowed 92 yards of offense in the second half.
“We had some young players step up tonight,” Chaney said. “Freshman Brady Delk filled in for an injured Taunton Kelly. Blake McPherson, who is also a freshman, had to run the ball quite a bit tonight. Them, along with others, stepped up and did a great job tonight. Overall, really proud of the defense for the way they played tonight. Coming away with a victory was awesome to see.”
F-S gained 266 yards on the ground with Satterly rushing for 66 yards and two scores. Callis had 65 yards rushing with McPherson adding 54 yards. Alford had two touchdowns with 38 yards rushing.
“All credit to the big boys up front. We (running backs) were able to pour a lot of syrup out there because they were making some pancakes,” Satterly said. “Excited to play and run for this O-line. We have a lot of dawgs out there and that’s what we wanted tonight and every Friday night.”
“We just wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth. Ready to hit somebody, ready to play,” Alford said. “I don’t think Spring Hill was expecting us to come hit them on every single play. We ran it down their throats the best that we could. Offensive line did a great job. We followed their blocks. Couldn’t have scored the two touchdowns tonight without them.”
In his first game as quarterback, Dickerson completed two of his five passes, both to senior Jalen Briscoe, for 41 yards.
“We came out and played real tough, Franklin-Simpson football,” Mathias Dickerson said. “I had some jitters tonight because it was my first start. But once we got that first touchdown, I was able to relax and start playing. Glad to get my first win in my first game as starting quarterback.”
The Wildcats will play at the Greenwood Gators on Friday night at Greenwood High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and it can be heard on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com abnd cick on the WFKN tab. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
