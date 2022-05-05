Franklin-Simpson Wildcats senior Richard Cassius Newland has signed his letter of intent to compete in track and field for the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders.
“Lindsey Wilson is a pretty good distance away, but not too far from my home, but the biggest reason is that they gave me an opportunity,” Newland said. “I am going to do discus and shot-put, but I hope they let me do the hammer throw as well.”
Lindsey Wilson College is in Columbia. Founded in 1903 as a training school by the Louisville Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church South, the school was named in memory of the late nephew and stepson of Catherine Wilson of Lebanon. The school was originally called Lindsey Wilson Training School.
“The facilities are huge,” Newland said. “I really love the track. The discus and shot-put area are really close. I met a few of my teammates, and they are really nice. Looking at the team, I think I will work out and watch my freshman year and get a feel of things and then start competing.”
Newland is in his second year on the Wildcats track and field team and throws both the discus and shot-put.
“When Cass first joined our team, he wasn’t sure if it was for him. Now, in just over a year, he has become one of the better throwers in our region,” Wildcats coach Chris Pyles said. “He has worked diligently on his craft in the off season, and has made vast improvements this season. He is a joy to be around because he knows when to be serious and get down to business, but also knows when and how to crack his teammates and coaches up. He is also our most tenured thrower, so he is able to help coach our less experienced throwers. As for advice on his choice of school, I just advised him to pick the school that he believed was the best fit for him and that he felt he could have the most impact. I think he made a wonderful decision, and I look forward to following his collegiate career.”
Newland has accomplished his main goal for his senior season, but he has a few more left to achieve before he ends his career at Franklin-Simpson.
“I want to break the school record for shot-put at 52, 53 feet, and I also want to throw the discus at over 130 feet,” Newland said. “Plus I want to throw, either one but preferably both, at state to end my senior year.”
Newland will major in biology.
