In a defensive oriented match between two of the top teams in the 4th Region in the Section 2 championship match of the Class 2-A Boys State Soccer Tournament, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats suffered a 1-0 loss to the Warren Central Dragons on Aug. 31 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“I’m very proud of the team’s effort,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We went toe to toe with them for 80 minutes. We knew it was going to be very competitive, high intensity and would get after it. There was a lot on the line in this one. Our goal is to be competitive and want to go toe to toe with the best teams in the region. We played the way we wanted to, and I can’t be more positive and proud of them tonight.”
The two teams battled as they made it difficult for each other to register shots on goal.
The game was scoreless until around the 85th minute, when the Dragons’ Daniel Nkurunziza scored the lone goal of the match off a rebound of a missed shot by Byaunda Elombelo for a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats played a frantic five minutes trying to do everything they could to register some shots on goal but were not able to do so as they were eliminated.
“With two good teams playing each other, it usually does come down to a lucky bounce, a bad break and they got that,” Dyer said. “We had two good opportunities in the first half, but we were just a couple of centimeters away from scoring. Should have had two goals scored tonight.”
“They say it is better to be lucky than good, and we had a couple of bounces that went our way in the first half, and we got the ultimate bounce that went for a goal in the second half,” Dragons head coach Aaron Ray said. “It’s always good to get those breaks in a high competitive match. After playing them last year, they are much faster and physical and play defense very well. They pride themselves on being harder working than you are. I knew they were going to be tougher this year with who was all coming back.”
Franklin-Simpson goalkeeper Connor Vincent had six saves while Warren Central goalkeepers Javier Duncan and Aimian Sakonovic each had two.
