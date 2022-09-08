Boys soccer

Wildcats soccer players Peyton Martin (left) and Kody Alexander (right) each head butt the ball to keep the Dragons from scoring in the first half during the Section 2 championship match of the Class 2-A State Soccer Tournament on Aug. 31 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

In a defensive oriented match between two of the top teams in the 4th Region in the Section 2 championship match of the Class 2-A Boys State Soccer Tournament, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats suffered a 1-0 loss to the Warren Central Dragons on Aug. 31 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

“I’m very proud of the team’s effort,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We went toe to toe with them for 80 minutes. We knew it was going to be very competitive, high intensity and would get after it. There was a lot on the line in this one. Our goal is to be competitive and want to go toe to toe with the best teams in the region. We played the way we wanted to, and I can’t be more positive and proud of them tonight.”

