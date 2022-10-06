The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats Middle School softball team won the 13th District Softball Tournament with a pair of wins over the Russellville Lady Panthers and the Logan County Lady Cougars.
“These girls worked extremely hard all season and played very well through a challenging schedule with some ups and downs,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “I told them everything they had done up to the tournament had prepared them to win. They played two nearly perfect games, and I’m extremely happy for them.”
13th District Semifinal
Lady Cats 7, Lady Panthers 0
Franklin-Simpson advanced to the championship game as they had seven hits and took advantage of four Russellville errors for the victory.
Rebecca Luttrell was the winning pitcher. She pitched all five innings and allowed two hits and struck out 10.
With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Kyleigh Scott’s single scored Addison Shelton from second base for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Shelton walked, stole second and third and scored on an error on the steal that made the score 2-0. Later with the bases loaded, Jayden Kough’s grounder scored Scott, making the score 3-0. With two outs, Presli West’s two-run single scored Luttrell and Ryleigh Cook for a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, back-to-back fielding errors allowed Shelton to score. Luttrell’s RBI single brought Ava Holland home to score for the 7-0 final.
13th District Championship
Lady Cats 3. Lady Cougars 2
Franklin-Simpson broke a 2-2 tie and used great defense and pitching to defeat Logan County to win the championship.
Luttrell went the distance to pick up the title win. She pitched all five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, struck out three and walked three.
In the bottom of the first after Shelton’s leadoff single, Luttrell scored on a fielding error for the early 1-0 lead. With two outs, Cook’s RBI single scored Holland from third, making the score 2-0.
Logan County scored twice in the top of the third, tying the game at 2-2, but the Lady Cats responded in the bottom of the third. Shelton led off the inning with a triple. With one out, Scott’s RBI single to center scored the championship winning run as they got six of the seven batters out in the next two innings for the 3-2 championship victory.
“We have eight eighth-graders, seven seventh-graders and one sixth-grader, and the future is bright for Lady Cats softball,” Caudill said. “This group is tough, hardworking and very unselfish. We were blessed to have a great group returning for this high school season and this middle school group certainly makes me want to continue coaching in the seasons to come.”
