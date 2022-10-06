Softball

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats Middle School softball team won the 13th District Middle School Softball Tournament on Sept. 26 at Logan County High School.

 Submitted

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats Middle School softball team won the 13th District Softball Tournament with a pair of wins over the Russellville Lady Panthers and the Logan County Lady Cougars.

“These girls worked extremely hard all season and played very well through a challenging schedule with some ups and downs,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “I told them everything they had done up to the tournament had prepared them to win. They played two nearly perfect games, and I’m extremely happy for them.”

