The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats will host the Edmonson County Wildcats on Friday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The teams opened their season Monday after the Favorite’s deadline.
The Lady Cats will play Edmonson County at 5:30 p.m. with the Wildcats’ match starting at around 7 p.m.
Coming off a pretty successful scrimmage matches, both teams are excited to get this season underway.
“To sum up our scrimmages in one word — competitive,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We got a good look at the character of our team over the course of two scrimmages. We have things that we need to clean up and get better at, but the fight the team showed over the 150 minutes is encouraging for the season ahead.
“We got to see several players in different situations. Very excited to get the regular season going.”
The Lady Cats also showed grit.
“I love the fight out team shown in their scrimmage against Allen County-Scottsville,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “We got down early but kept fighting and eventually took the lead and controlled the match. I want to see more communication and teamwork. Our conditioning will get better as the season moves ahead and excited to see what this team can do.”
