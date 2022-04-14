Franklin-Simpson’s baseball team played four grueling games against teams from Kentucky and Virginia last week during Spring Break in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the Cal Ripken Experience.
Bulldogs 7 Wildcats 3
Franklin-Simpson dug themselves into a big deficit it could not overcome as the Wildcats lost their opening game in Myrtle Beach.
Trailing 5-0, the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the third with two outs on senior Dalton Fiveash’s solo home run to right field, making the score 5-1.
Franklin-Simpson allowed a run in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but in the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats scored twice. With two outs and senior Ben Banton at first, who reached on an error, Fiveash hit a two-run home run to right field that made the final score 7-3.
Fiveash had three RBIs with two runs scored. Seniors Justin Jones, Luke Richardson and Padon Vaighn and returning senior Cole Wix each had a hit.
Bluebirds 4 Wildcats 2
Franklin-Simpson had an early lead, tied the game late but would ultimately lose to Highlands.
In the top of the second with two outs, sophomore Brevin Scott hit an RBI single that scored sophomore Garrett Sadler for an early 1-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson gave up two runs in the bottom of the second but tied the game in the top of the fifth. After a couple of walks and an error loaded the bases with one out, Jones hit an RBI groundout that scored Ben Banton, tying the game at 2-2.
But the Wildcats surrendered two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run. They threatened to tie or take the lead with runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth and seventh but couldn’t get the big hit as they lost 4-2 to the Bluebirds.
Brevin Scott had two hits, and Justin Jones, sophomore John West, senior Chase Wilson and Cole Wix each had one.
Wildcats 6 Vikings 5
Franklin-Simpson picked up its first win during Spring Break as the Wildcats recovered from an early deficit for a one-run victory over Rowan County.
After surrendering three runs in the top of the first, the Wildcats responded with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
With one out and runners at first and third, Richardson hit a RBI single that scored Fiveash. Then with two outs and runners at second and third, a passed ball allowed Jones and Richardson to score, tying the game at 3-3.
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the bottom of the second. With a runner on second, a wild pitch allowed Fiveash to score for a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Wilson led off for the Wildcats with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. He would score on a sacrifice fly by Scott, making the score 5-3.
Rowan County tied the game in the top of the sixth, but in the bottom half of the inning, Franklin-Simpson regained the lead. With one out and runners on first and third, Richardson delivered the game-winning RBI single that scored Wix for the 6-5 victory.
In relief, Scott picked up the win. He threw two innings, allowed two hits and struck out one. Richardson had three hits with two RBIs, and Fiveash scored two runs.
Centreville, VA 5
Franklin-Simpson 3
In their final game, which was a “Clash of the Wildcats,” Franklin-Simpson lost their three-run lead to fall to Centreville from Clifton, VA.
Franklin-Simpson scored twice in the bottom of the first as Wix hit an RBI triple that scored Fiveash from second and Jones hit an RBI single that scored Wix for a 2-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the bottom of the second. With one out, Scott hit a triple and would score on an RBI flyout by Banton, making the score 3-0.
Centreville scored five runs in the top of the third on four singles that plated three runs, an RBI fly out and a passed ball that each scored a run as they went on for the 5-3 victory.
Cole Wix had two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Fiveash and Scott also each scored a run and Banton and Jones each had an RBI.
