The 13th District All-Season Team was announced at the conclusion of the 13th District Baseball Tournament at Greg Shelton Field.
Returning seniors Dalton Fiveash and Cole Wix along with seniors Justin Jones and Luke Richardson from Franklin-Simpson were selected to the team.
Also selected were senior Connor Binkley and sophomores Harper Butler, Chance Sweeney and Davin Yates of Logan County, senior Davin Holloway ofRussellville and senior Tanner Farmer and juniors Jacob Brandon and Preston Rager of Todd County Central.
The selections were made by the four head coaches in the district: Matt Wilhite of Franklin-Simpson, Ethan Meguiar of Logan County, Kenneth Edmonds of Russellville and Greg Shelton of Todd County Central. The coaches could not select members from their own team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.