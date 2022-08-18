Girls golf

The F-S Lady Cats golf team (from left) Meryn McBayer, Conleigh Wilson, coach Sarah Dinwiddie, Morgan Hunter and Chloe Chaney qualified for the Class 2-A Girls State Golf Tournament by winning the qualifying tournament Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

Lady Cats senior Conleigh Wilson finished tied for second overall in the Cougar Classic and was the overall winner of the Class 2-A qualifying tournament on Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats team qualified to compete in the Class 2-A State Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club on Sept. 12 by being the top 2-A finishing team at the Cougar Classic on Sunday Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills.

