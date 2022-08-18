Lady Cats senior Conleigh Wilson finished tied for second overall in the Cougar Classic and was the overall winner of the Class 2-A qualifying tournament on Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats team qualified to compete in the Class 2-A State Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club on Sept. 12 by being the top 2-A finishing team at the Cougar Classic on Sunday Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills.
“I’m very much excited for them,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “It will be a fun time for them. It’s a different kind of experience for them to go over there for two to three days, spend the night, which will make good team bonding. The Owensboro Country Club has a very nice course, so it will be a good time.”
Wilson finished first among all 2-A players and tied for second overall with a score of 80.
“Feels good to be the 2-A Qualifying champion,” Wilson said. “Lots of ups and downs on the course today. I managed to not make it look ugly. Putting was pretty good and I started to figure out my driver. I was able to put some things together. I’m glad that the entire team will be playing the tournament. It will be a fun weekend for us. This will give the young girls experience on this stage for the very first time.”
“Glad to see Conleigh achieving all of the things in her senior season,” Dinwiddie said. “We have big expectations for her, and she has been living up to them so far.”
Freshman Chloe Chaney recorded her first top 20 finish of the season by being tied for 19th overall with a 96, which was also tied for fourth among all 2-A players.
“I didn’t play bad, but I have some things I have to work on,” Chaney said. “My driver wasn’t bad as I hit some decent shots, but all in all, it wasn’t bad. My top 20 finish was good. I was glad that I was able to play today. I’m looking forward to playing this course again at the region tournament.”
Sophomores Meryn McBrayer shot 108 with Morgan Hunter rounding out the scorecard with a 114.
“It was hot but a good day overall,” Meryn McBrayer said. “I struggled with my chipping, but I am excited that we are going to Owensboro for the state tournament. We get to be there for a couple of days with my teammates, no school and we’re going to have fun playing golf and driving coach Sarah (Dinwiddie) crazy.”
“It’s going to be lovely going to Owensboro and competing in the state tournament as a team,” Morgan Hunter said. “This is pretty big for us. We’re all really good friends and we enjoy this together. Plus, I have family there, so it would be great to see them and come watch me play.”
The state tournament is coming soon, but Dinwiddie knows that for the team to be successful and for Wilson to win the individual title, they start grinding now in preparation for that when they host the Wildcats Shootout at the Franklin Country Club on Aug. 27.
“We’re going to practice and practice,” Dinwiddie said. “Put in the work and time on our short game. Short game seems to get us every time and work on solid pins from 100 yards and in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.