Franklin-Simpson Wildcats senior Ben Banton signed his letter of intent to play collegiate soccer for the Midway University Eagles.
“When I visited Midway, I met head coach Tim Wolz, and I really liked the campus and everything,” Banton said. “I felt like it was the perfect fit for me.“
Midway University is a private Christian University in Midway. Enrollment is at around 1,600 students, who earn two- and four-year and master’s degrees. Midway, which originally opened as the Kentucky Female Orphan School on Oct. 3, 1849, was the only women’s college in Kentucky until 2017, when it began admitting male undergraduate students.
“The facilities were nice, but they are going to upgrade it to all turf, and I am looking forward to getting to play on it,” Banton said. ”I didn’t get to meet any of my teammates, but I know and played against a few of them before. They are pretty competitive and I like them. My plan is to play right away, so I am going to work hard over the summer and hope I can get some time.”
Banton played three years for the Wildcats under coach Justin Dyer. He scored 58 goals with 24 assists to score 140 points. He tied for ninth in the state in goals scored with 38 and tied for 10th in state in scoring with 90 points. He was part of the team that won back-to-back 13th District regular season and tournament championships and won a match in the 4th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament for the first time since 2006.
“It was an absolute pleasure to coach Ben over the past four years — watching him grow both as a player and person,” Dyer said. “Ben was always willing to go above and beyond what was asked and required of him. During his junior and senior seasons, he stepped up to lead the team. I am excited for him to continue his soccer career at the next level. Midway is getting someone hungry to learn and is hyper-competitive. I would almost guarantee that Ben will outwork any other player they have. At the beginning of the process, I offered Ben a bit of advice (as someone who played college sports). I encouraged him to contact and meet with as many schools and coaches as possible. I also encouraged him to pick the school that was the best fit for him in terms of programs offered, campus life, etc., and trust the soccer situation would work itself out.”
Banton will be part of an Eagles team that finished 7-8 overall, 5-2 at home, 2-6 on the road and 3-6 in the River States Conference.
Banton will major in business.
