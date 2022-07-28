Franklin-Simpson High School junior Malachi Allen made history in April as he was the first male to be selected to be on the Wildcats cheer team.
“I tried out for the cheer team because you don’t see many men participate with the cheer team,” Allen said. “I really wanted to make a change in people’s eyes that no matter who you are or where you come from, that you can do anything you put your mind to. This shows that Franklin-Simpson has diversity and that is something people want to see.”
“Malachi being an addition to the team has been really good,” Wildcats cheer team coach Brooklyn Holder said. “He brings unbelievable energy and the team loves him. He brings the team together by being positive and uplifting.”
Junior and class President Noah Smith knows what Allen is experiencing as he was the first male to compete on the Wildcats dance team.
“I like now how we are removing ‘labels’ on what a cheerleader or a dancer or anyone on the pep squad needs to be,” Smith said. “I’m glad to see more exclusivity and it looks like it is becoming more of a regular thing now. Now that we have had the frontrunners, the groundbreakers, then the rest of the pack could and should follow. We should be having more males doing more soon.”
Allen can compete in the KHSAA cheer competitions because it is not divided up between co-ed and all girls competitions. But in UCA cheer competitions, the team doesn’t meet the requirement to compete in co-ed so the team will compete in all-girls competition, but according to coaches Kighlee Caudill and Holder, Allen is supportive of the girls and will do anything he can to help them during the UCA competitions.
“I try my best to bring energy and support to the team any way I can,” Allen said. “It’s always great to bring happiness to people and show my energy and love towards everyone. I like to hype everyone else up, and I feel like it’s great to make everyone else happy.”
