Cheer team

Franklin-Simpson High School junior Malachi Allen is the first male to be selected to be on the Wildcats cheer team.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

Franklin-Simpson High School junior Malachi Allen made history in April as he was the first male to be selected to be on the Wildcats cheer team.

“I tried out for the cheer team because you don’t see many men participate with the cheer team,” Allen said. “I really wanted to make a change in people’s eyes that no matter who you are or where you come from, that you can do anything you put your mind to. This shows that Franklin-Simpson has diversity and that is something people want to see.”

