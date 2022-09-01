Golf team

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team (front, from left) Will Speed, Payton Brown, Dylan Fiveash and Hunter Speed. (Back, from left) Jack Fairman, Gavin Summers, Abel Stevens and Alan Johnson competed in the Wildcats Shootout last Saturday at Franklin Country Club.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson golf team hosted the Wildcats Invitational last Saturday morning at the Franklin Country Club.

The tournament was also part of the Class 2-A state Qualifying Tournament, where the top 2-A team and the top two individuals not on the winning team earn the right to play in the Class 2-A Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club next month.

