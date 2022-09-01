The Franklin-Simpson golf team hosted the Wildcats Invitational last Saturday morning at the Franklin Country Club.
The tournament was also part of the Class 2-A state Qualifying Tournament, where the top 2-A team and the top two individuals not on the winning team earn the right to play in the Class 2-A Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club next month.
Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville was the original site to host the 2-A qualifier but was postponed due to inclement weather Aug. 7.
Wildcats freshman Dylan Fiveash led the team with a 81. He was three strokes away from qualifying for the state tournament as an individual. Logan County’s Braden Engler fired a 77 and Hart County’s Jack Sloan shot 78 to qualify for the state tournament as individuals.
“I could have done better when it came to the first couple of holes,” Fiveash said. “I shot double bogey on back-to-back holes and bogey, I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t putt. When I missed a shot, I would let that get in my head and it went downhill from there. From there, my putting got better but it is still disappointing to be that close to qualifying for 2-A state.”
“That would have been neat to see him (Fiveash) qualify for the 2-A state tournament,” Wildcats coach Alec Silchuk said. “The game is definitely a fine line with qualifying or not and winning and losing. I feel for him that he was three shots away and he can go back and think about the strokes and missed putts. I’m proud of him though.”
Franklin-Simpson finished third as a team behind the 2-A qualifying tournament winner, the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots — who shot a score of 320 — in the Class 2-A qualifier with a 343. Along with Fiveash’s 81, Will Speed had an 86 with Payton Brown and Alan Johnson each shot 88. Dai’ Shaun Flippin rounding out the scorecard with a 95.
Gavin Summers shot 98 with Hunter Speed a 100. Jack Fairman carded a 107 and Abel Stevens had a 118.
“The guys have improved slowly, just as I expected,” Silchuk said. “They are doing better and today was their lowest team score they have shot in a tournament. We are in the process of seeing which five players we will have for the regional tournament. We will probably use Sept. 10th as our own regional qualifier day for us where we can determine our top five for the region tournament. That will be more beneficial for us to do that instead of playing in the BGIT at the Bowling Green Country Club.”
The regional tournament will be in late September at Indian Hill Country Club in Bowling Green.
David Morris from Marshall County won the individual title with a 68 with his team won the overall tournament with a score of 287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.