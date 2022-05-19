The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team competed in the Best of the West Invitational hosted by South Warren High School at Buchanon Park this past weekend. The Lady Cats played four games against some of the best teams from the western part of the state and came away with a win.
South Warren 9 Franklin-Simpson 0
Franklin-Simpson threatened in the top of the first inning with freshman Allie Utley and eighth-grader Kloie Smith each hitting singles, but they were left stranded.
The Lady Cats did not have another base runner until the top of the fifth. Trailing 6-0, sophomore Zori Stout reached on a walk but could not advance.
Smith collected her second hit of the game with a single but would be left stranded in the top of the sixth, and senior Maggie McBrayer led off the top of the seventh with a double, but Franklin-Simpson could not capitalize on its opportunity in the loss to the Lady Spartans.
Apollo 6 Franklin-Simpson 2
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth. With one out and runners at first and third, junior Hanna Arthur hit into an RBI groundout that scored McBrayer from third for a Lady Cats’ 1-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles took advantage of three errors along with three consecutive singles for a 4-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson responded in the top of the sixth. Following a single and steal by Utley, she scored on senior Gracie Arnemann’s RBI double that made the score 4-2.
But Apollo once again capitalized on a couple of errors for two more runs that gave them the four-run victory.
Meade County 5 Franklin-Simpson 4
The Lady Waves led 2-0, but the Lady Cats started to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third. Utley singled, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Smith to trail 2-1.
Both teams exchanged runs in the fourth. For Franklin-Simpson, Arthur’s two-out RBI single scored eighth-grader Abbey Cook, pinch runner for McBrayer, that made the score 3-2.
The Lady Cats added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Arnemann’s RBI double scored senior Lexi Holleman for a 3-3 tie.
Meade County scored a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings for a two-run lead, but Franklin-Simpson battled to the end. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and runners at first and second, senior Shelby Caudill’s RBI single scored Cook, courtesy runner for McBrayer, to trail 5-4. But the Lady Cats could not take advantage of runners at second and third as they would be left stranded for the one-run loss.
Franklin-Simpson 14 Muhlenberg County 1
The Lady Cats trailed 1-0 at the end of the first, but took control of the game starting in the top of the second. With two outs and runners at first and second, Utley’s single scored sophomore Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for freshman Kaitlyn Woodall, and senior Haley Fowler for a 2-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson extended its lead in the top of the third. With two outs, Caudill’s RBI single scored Arnemann and back-to-back two-run singles by Fowler and Utley scored four runs, making the score 7-1.
The Lady Cats once again took advantage of two-out situations. In the top of the fourth with the bases loaded, Woodall’s single scored Arnemann and eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, pinch runner for McBrayer. Then with the bases loaded, Utley’s bases clearing triple scored Caudill, Cook, courtesy runner for Woodall, and Fowler for a 12-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson closed the game out in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back errors scored McAlister and Cook, which gave the Lady Cats the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.