The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats dance team had a busy summer. With practices all throughout the summer, with the exception of the “dead period,” the team has put in work in preparation for the season.
Our preparation has been going very well,” coach Lauren Hall said. “We’ve had several practices in June as we learned four routines, two were taught from choreographers and two from Dance Team Union Camp. In July, we cleaned up all of the routines they learned and are ready to perform at halftime this football and basketball season.”
“The dances that we will be performing are looking good so far,” Brea Farmer said. “Being mine and Makenna’s (Delk) fourth year on the team, I feel like this is the strongest team we have ever had. We are really excited about the season and I feel like we are going to be very successful this season.”
The team returns nine dancers from last season, and Hall has been impressed with three talented freshmen.
“We’re still improving on a lot of things, but going to Orlando and seeing other teams, we are very hungry and motivated for a successful season,” Delk said. ‘We want to be better. We want to be stronger. We want to do more tricks. We want to dance in unison. “It’s more of a team effort this year and that should be great for us overall.”
“I think every group of freshmen have to adjust to the quick pace of learning dance routines and cleaning them up in a short amount of time,” Hall said. “But these freshmen are awesome and are meeting the expectations of the dance team wonderfully.”
The team will compete in the hip hop and pom divisions at the KHSAA state, plus they may perform a competition kickline in the Dance Team Union national championship competition.
“Our goals start at the KHSAA regional competition as we would like to get at least second place there and then compete in the state competition,” Hall said. “Plus, we want to qualify and compete in the finals at DTU Nationals.”
“At the end of the day, we have to be prepared together as a team,” Delk said. “We’ll have to make sure that the routines and tricks we do hit. It’s all trial and error, and at the end of the day, when it’s competition time, we have to see and do what’s best for the team and go from there.”
“Competition makes us work harder,” Farmer said. “We do know we are going up against some really big, good teams. That makes us push ourselves harder to get there. Like Makenna said, it’s trial and error. We will eventually get there, and at the end of the day, we are proud of ourselves for the effort.”
Coaches: Lauren Hall and Jessi Profitt
aae87672-48e7-11ed-85f0-00163ec2aa77560eb0dc408d9b2322acc0f962a985df8FRANWS-10-13-22 DANCE TEAMopc.local0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.