Dance team

The 2022-2023 F-S Wildcats dance team consists of: Front Row (left to right): Leah Gardner, Makenna Delk, Brea Farmer and Kennedi Alexander. Middle Row (left to right): Macey Cook, Charlotte Vaughn, Ella Watwood and Noah Smith. Back Row (left to right): Addison Vice, Grace Fairman, Alivia Antle and Ali Cruz.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats dance team had a busy summer. With practices all throughout the summer, with the exception of the “dead period,” the team has put in work in preparation for the season.

Our preparation has been going very well,” coach Lauren Hall said. “We’ve had several practices in June as we learned four routines, two were taught from choreographers and two from Dance Team Union Camp. In July, we cleaned up all of the routines they learned and are ready to perform at halftime this football and basketball season.”

