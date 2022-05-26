“Game of inches” is a term that is used heavily in sports, and that was the case in last Friday night’s opening round fame of the 13th District Softball Tournament as the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team saw their amazing season come to an end with an 8-4 loss to the Russellville Lady Panthers at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Panthers took an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning and added another run in the top of the third for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Cats rallied in the bottom of the fourth. With runners at first and second, sophomore Zori Stout hit a double that scored senior Gracie Arnemann that made the score 4-1. Then with two outs and runners at first and third, sophomore Kaitlyn Woodall’s single scored sophomore Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for Stout, that cut their deficit to 4-2. Freshman Allie Utley followed with a double that scored senior Shelby Caudill and Wooodall, tying the game at 4-4.
Franklin-Simpson loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, and had a runner at third with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but could not take advantage of the scoring chances.
Russellville loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, and a shallow fly ball to right field was inches from being caught by the diving right fielder, but the ball bounced away, which cleared the bases for an inside-the-park home run that broke the tie game for an 8-4 lead.
The Lady Cats had one last chance in the bottom half of the inning as Arnemann reached base with a one-out single, but she could not advance any further as the Lady Cats’ season came to an end.
Gracie Arneamann had three hits, Allie Utley drove in two runs, and Arnemann, Shelby Caudill, Katelyn McAlister and Kaitlyn Woodall each scored a run.
