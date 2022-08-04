The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team will host the Butler County Bears and the Hart County Raiders in a controlled scrimmage Friday night at 6 p.m. at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“The controlled scrimmage will be a 10-10-10 kind of deal where offense and defense each will run 10 plays and we will do that in a round robin kind of deal,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “We will get to see a couple of styles of offense and different athletes. Hart County has at least one good running back and Butler County throws the football a lot more. We’ll see two different styles of offense and defense and our kids will have to adjust to different blocking schemes.”
The Wildcats haven’t had the opportunity to hit much during summer practices. With everything done in windows now across the state, teams could wear helmets on July 22 and weren’t able to wear full gear until Monday.
“I feel like they are ready to start hitting,” Chaney said. “They just finished up some 7 on 7 drills and they are ready to hit, especially somebody else other than their teammates. We’re excited and we’re ready to start the season. We have some things that we want to fine tune. After the scrimmages, we’ll have a much better understanding of where we are, where we need to be and that’s why we play the scrimmages.”
The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Aug. 19 in the German American Bank Bowl game at Greenwood High School against the Spring Hill Creek (TN) Raiders.
Kickoff time is scheduled for 8 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 7:30 p.m. with Wildcats GameDay. The broadcast will be available to listen to online by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.