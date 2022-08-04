The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team will host the Butler County Bears and the Hart County Raiders in a controlled scrimmage Friday night at 6 p.m. at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.

“The controlled scrimmage will be a 10-10-10 kind of deal where offense and defense each will run 10 plays and we will do that in a round robin kind of deal,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “We will get to see a couple of styles of offense and different athletes. Hart County has at least one good running back and Butler County throws the football a lot more. We’ll see two different styles of offense and defense and our kids will have to adjust to different blocking schemes.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.