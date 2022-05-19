The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team closed its regular season with two tough games in the Cats’ Classic this past weekend at Greg Shelton Field.
Ohio County 3 Franklin-Simpson 2The Eagles scored all their runs in the top of the first inning with a one-out RBI double followed by a two-out, two-run home run for a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats scored in the bottom half of the same inning. With one out, returning senior Dalton Fiveash delivered an RBI single that scored sophomore Hayden Satterly, courtesy runner for returning senior Cole Wix, making the score 3-1.
The score remained intact until the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, senior Justin Hones’ RBI double scored sophomore Kody Alexander, pinch runner for senior Chase Wilson, that made the score 3-2, but he would be left stranded at second as Franklin-Simpson couldn’t capitalize on the scoring opportunity for the one-run loss to Ohio County.
Fern Creek 7 Franklin-Simpson 0The Wildcats got the first hit of the game with Jones’ single in the bottom of the first, but he was left stranded.
Four straight walks led to the Tigers’ first run of the game in the top of the third. Back-to-back errors led to another run in the top of the fourth, and an RBI sacrifice fly with the bases loaded gave Fern Creek a 3-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, FC plated another run with a passed ball with the bases loaded, making the score 4-0.
Franklin-Simpson got two singles from junior Connor Vincent and sophomore Garrett Sadler, but a double play and a strikeout erased their opportunity.
Fern Creek added three more runs with an RBI single, along with an RBI sacrifice fly and a groundout, that gave them the shutout victory over the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.