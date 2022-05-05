The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team earned two big wins in 13th District play last week and improved their district record to 3-1, keeping them to within a half game behind Todd County Central for the top seed in the upcoming 13th District Tournament.
Wildcats 3 Cougars 1
Franklin-Simpson used a two-out big hit in the sixth inning to come away with the 3-1 victory over the Logan County Cougars last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 in the 13th District while the Cougars fell to 1-2.
Senior Dalton Fiveash picked up the win as he threw a complete game by allowing one run on five hits while striking out 10.
“Dalton (Fiveash) has struck out I think 10 or more batters in almost every start he has had,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “He did a great job of keeping us in it, giving us a chance. We pushed one run across early on, and then we finally got a big one with Justin (Jones) hitting one to the wall that drove in two. That was huge because we were up one, then tied at one and then got two and with a two run lead, you have a little more room with your pitching.”
Franklin-Simpson broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, senior Justin Jones singled and went to second base on an error. Senior Luke Richardson followed with an RBI single that scored Jones for a 1-0 lead.
Logan County got a big two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 1-1, but the Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the inning. After a walk to senior Chase Wilson and returning senior Dalton Fiveash being intentionally walked with one out, Jones delivered a two-run double that scored Wilson and Fiveash, making the score 3-1.
Fiveash retired the side in the top of the seventh to preserve the 3-1 victory.
“We got to do a better job behind Dalton (Fiveash) defensively,” Wilhite said. “When he’s out in the field, we’re a much better team defensively, but when he is pitching, we’re not and so we’ve got to find a way to make plays behind him. The main thing is that we got the win and we’re in position to go to Todd County and take care of business over there.”
Justin Jones had two hits, two RBIs. Fiveash, Jones and Chase Wilson each scored a run.
Wildcats 17 Panthers 0 (3 innings)
Luke Richardson threw a complete game no-hitter as he faced 10 batters, threw 45 pitches and struck out seven with one walk for the 13th District victory over the Russellville Panthers.
“I felt good today,” Richardson said. “All we had to do tonight is to put up runs and just throw some strikes. That’s pretty much all we had to do, and that’s what everyone expected for us to do.”
Franklin-Simpson capitalized on Russellville’s miscues in the first two innings. In the top of the first inning, back-to-back errors allowed lead off batter Wilson to score. Senior Cole Wix scored on a run-scoring single by Fiveash. With the bases loaded and one out, Fiveash scored on an RBI groundout by junior Connor Vincent. With two out, sophomore Brevin Scott hit a two-run double that scored Jones and Richardson, and an RBI single by senior Ben Banton scored Scott for a 6-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Jones hit a two-run triple for the Wildcats that scored Wix and Fiveash. Richardson hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Jones, and with runners at first and third, Vincent hit an RBI single that scored sophomore Hayden Satterly, courtesy runner for Richardson. With the bases loaded, an error allowed senior Padon Vaughn to score, followed by an RBI single by junior Sam Mylor that scored Vincent. With the bases loaded, Fiveash hit an RBI single that scored Scott and Jones’ RBI sacrifice fly scored Banton. With two outs and the bases loaded once again, Vaugh hit an RBI single that scored Mylor, and a second error by the Panthers allowed Fiveash to score that made the final score in Franklin-Simpson’s favor, 17-0.
“Glad we got the win, but I am not feeling good right now,” freshman catcher Griff Banton said. “Being a catcher, you can get hurt when certain things happen. It happened in the second inning and my teammates made some jokes, but with that, it’s fun being young and my first year behind the plate on varsity. Really helps when you have pitchers throwing strikes to you.”
Fiveash had three hits with three runs scored, and Justin Jones had three RBIs.
