The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team on Friday competed in the Spartan Clash hosted by South Warren High School at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
The team finished tied for 11th overall with a score of 385. Freshman Dylan Fiveash shot a 43 on his first nine and a 45 on the back for an 88. Junior Alan Johnson carded a 90 after a 42-48 round.
Freshman Dai’Shaun Flippin shot a 92 (47-45). Junior Gavin Summers shot 95 (47-48), and freshman Will Speed rounded out the scorecard with a 97 (49-48).
“I didn’t play badly. I just couldn’t figure out the greens,” Speed said. “It was my first time playing here, but I will play better next time. It’s a tough course with lots of hills, but you just have to be able to find the greens and fairways. As the match went on during and after the rain, the greens sped up and that made it tough to figure out.”
Other scores included eighth-grader Hunter Speed, who had a 92 (44-48) and Payton Brown shot a 97 (51-46).
“Hunter Speed had a big turnaround this week as he went from a 105 at Country Creek last week. He wasn’t happy about that and he improved by 13 shots today,” Wildcats coach Alec Silchuk said. “At one point, he was just one over after six to seven holes. He was excited. He had it going and I was happy for him and then the rain came and he wasn’t used to that. And that was probably the same for everyone. You have to adjust when the rain comes. It was a steady rain, not a bad one, and I think they did pretty well adjusting to that.”
“It was an up and down kind of day but I had fun with the people I played with,” Brown said. “Greens were damp from the rain so it made everything stick. There were water puddles during the rain but I got through it. Then one the rain stopped, I played much better. The greens became more consistent and so I got a little better feel for the greens that made it a little easier.”
Silchuk was pleased with the scores but wanted his guys to get a feel of this course as this same course will host the Class 2-A State Qualifying Tournament on Sunday afternoon. Silchuk also said he feels the scores are going to have to be better if they want to qualify as a team for the second year in a row for the Class 2-A State Tournament.
“We have match play on Thursday to get the guys a better feel for the course heading into the 2-A on Sunday,” Silchuk said. “Hopefully, we can put some good rounds together and qualify to play in the 2-A state tournament just like we did last year.”
