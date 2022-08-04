The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team on Friday competed in the Spartan Clash hosted by South Warren High School at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

The team finished tied for 11th overall with a score of 385. Freshman Dylan Fiveash shot a 43 on his first nine and a 45 on the back for an 88. Junior Alan Johnson carded a 90 after a 42-48 round.

