Fourteen Franklin-Simpson High School student-athletes were honored June 2 at the Kentucky Super Preps Awards presented by Med Center Health and the Bowling Green Daily News at the Bowling Green Ball Park.
The students were nominated by their respective head coach in their sport based on their performance along with their work in the classroom and community service.
Junior Conleigh Wilson was awarded the overall Bowling Green Country Club Girls’ Golf Student-Athlete of the Year, and sophomore Kody Alexander was awarded as the overall Jewelry Barn and Pawn Shop Boys’ Swimming Student-Athlete of the Year.
“I am thankful for the award as this is really special and surprising all at the same time,” Wilson said. “I know the award has a lot to do with grades and service. Even though I do have good grades, you have to be better than the standard, be above and beyond. I want to thank God, my parents and family and coach Sarah (Dinwiddie), who is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, who is like a big sister and friend to me.”
“I nominated Conleigh because she is one that I can always count on to give 110%, no matter what,” Lady Cats coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. ”She is always striving to improve her game, and she truly loves the sport, which shows in her actions on and off the course. She is always willing to help the younger players and give them pointers. She is a tremendous asset to the team. Winning this award shows that she not only puts in the work on the course but also in her school work, extracurricular activities and community. I’m glad for others to be able to see her accomplishments and hard work. This also brings attention to the girls’ golf program and something for the younger players to also strive for.”
“I am thankful for the award. I share some records with some others but this is about the work I did in the classroom and with others,” Alexander said. “I am willing to help my teammates to bring out the best in them plus being involved with numerous clubs gives me a chance to do something for others. I am so happy that coach (Mandy) Brown nominated me and I am surprised that I won this award, just like my sister Kaydin (Alexander) was surprised when she won the award.”
“I am so excited to see what this kid can do in the next two years,” Wildcats’ swim team coach Mandy Brown said. “He is an amazing athlete with the best work ethic. Not only does Cody represent FSHS well in athletics, he does just as well in academics. He is truly an asset to our team.”
F-S Student-Athletes nominated by their coaches were (head coach in parenthesis):
Baseball: Ben Banton (Matt Wilhite)
Boys’ Basketball: Connor Vincent (Dee Spencer)
Girls’ Basketball: Alera Barbee (Ashley Taylor)
Bass Fishing: Bryson Holder (Drew Snider)
Cheerleading: Sydney Nickolson (Brooklyn Holder)
Football: Luke Richardson (Max Chaney)
Boys’ Golf: Chase Wilson (Alec Silchuk)
Girls’ Golf: Conleigh Wilson (Sarah Dinwiddie)
Softball: Lexi Holleman (Todd Caudill)
Boys’ Soccer: Logan Garner (Justin Dyer)
Girls’ Soccer: Cameron Huggins (Alissa Williams)
Boys; Swimming: Kody Alexander (Mandy Brown)
Girls’ Swimming: Kaydin Alexander (Mandy Brown)
Volleyball: Alyssa Spears (Jerrod Long).
