The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats won three out of their five games played against teams from Kentucky during the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., during Spring Break.
Lady Hornets 7 Lady Cats 1Franklin-Simpson managed four hits in its opening game of the bash in a loss to Hancock County.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Cats cut their deficit in half. With two outs, sophomore Zori Stout hit an RBI triple that scored senior Haley Fowler, who led off the inning with a single, that made the score 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Hornets broke the game open with four singles and two doubles that plated five runs for the 7-1 victory.
Along with Fowler and Stout, senior Gracie Arnemann and eight-grader Kloie Smith each garnered a hit.
Lady Cats 11 Lady Eagles 1 (5 innings)Franklin-Simpson’s bats were hot as the Lady Cats had 14 hits in their five-inning victory over Campbellsville.
In the top of the second, the Lady Cats scored five runs with two outs. Freshman Allie Utley hit a two-run double that scored seniors Maggie McBrayer and Lexi Holleman. Utley would score on a passed ball as Smith and Stour each hit an RBI single that scored Fowler and sophomore courtesy runner Katelyn McAlister,
The Lady Cats loaded the bases with no outs to plate three runs. Freshman Jasmine Grover hit a two-run single that scored McBrayer and Arnemann. Fowler delivered an RBI fly out that scored Holleman for an 8-0 lead.
Holleman hit a two-run single that scored Stout and McBrayer in the top of the fourth that made the score 10-0.
After allowing a run in the bottom of the fourth, Franklin-Simpson closed the game out in the top of the fifth. Following Stout’s triple, senior Shelby Caudill hit an RBI double that made the final score 11-1 for their first win in the bash.
Junior Hanna Arthur picked up the win. She threw four innings, allowed one run on five hits, struck out one and walked one.
Maggie McBrayer and Zori Stout each had three hits. McBrayer scored three runs. Jasmine Grover, Lexi Holleman and Allie Utley each had two RBIs.
Lady Indians 8 Lady Cats 7Franklin-Simpson lost a lead in the bottom of the sixth as Madison Central rallied for four runs for the victory.
The Lady Cats led in the top of the first after Smith’s two-run double scored Utley and Fowler, each of whom had singled, for an early 2-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Arnemann hit an RBI triple that scored McBrayer. Arnemann then scored on a passed ball, making the score 4-2.
The game was tied 4-4, but the Lady Cats regained the lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, McBrayer hit an RBI double that scored Caudill, who singled, for a 5-4 lead. Arnemann followed with a sacrifice fly that scored McBrayer that gave them a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Indians scored four runs to take an 8-6 lead into the top of the seventh, but Franklin-Simpson put together a rally. With two outs and Utley at second, Smith hit an RBI single that scored Utley to put them within a run. Stout singled, moving runners to first and third, but they were left stranded as F-S fell 8-7 to Madison Central.
Allie Utley had three hits. Utley and Maggie McBrayer each scored two runs and Kloie Smith had three RBIs.
Lady Cats 12 Lady Cardinals 1 (5 innings)Franklin-Simpson broke the game open in the fifth to close out the victory over South Laurel.
The Lady Cats gave up a run in the top of the first, but they answered in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs and a runner at third, Stout hit an RBI single that scored Fowler, tying the game at 1-1.
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Smith hit an RBI double that scored Utley, and McBrayer’s two out, RBI single scored McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith, for a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Cats flexed their muscles in the bottom of the fifth. Smith got things going with an RBI double that scored Fowler. McBrayer hit an RBI single that scored McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith, and Arnemann slapped an RBI double that scored Woodall, courtesy runner for McBrayer.
Arnemann would score on an error, making the score 7-1. Then with two outs and runners in scoring position, Utley hit a two-run single that scored Caudill and Holleman. Fowler hit an RBI single that scored Utley, and Stout closed out the game with a two-run hit scored Fowler and McAlister, making the final score 12-1.
Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher as she threw all five innings. She allowed one run on five hits. Gracie Arnemann and Kloie Smith each had three hits. Haley Fowler and Katleyn McAlister each scored three runs. Maggie McBrayer, Kloie Smith, Zori Stout and Allie Utley each had two RBIs.
Franklin-Simpson 13 Henry County 3Franklin-Simpson scored 12 runs in the final three innings to pull away from Henry County for the victory in the “Clash of the Lady Cats.”
Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the top of the third. With one out, Utley hit a triple and would score on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Henry County tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Franklin-Simpson seized the lead back in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back singles led to an RBI single by Smith that scored Utley. Then with one out, McBrayer hit a two-run single that scored Fowler and McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith, making the score 4-1.
Henry County scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Franklin-Simpson answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, McBrayer was hit by a pitch that scored Fowler for a 5-2 lead.
Henry County scored another run in the bottom of the sixth, but Franklin-Simpson broke the game open in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Turkey was hit by a pitch and Fowler reached on a walk that scored Caudill and Holleman. Grover scored on a passed ball, and Smith hit a two RBI single that scored both Utley and Fowler to clear the bases. With one out and runners at second and third, Arnemann hit a two-run single that scored McAlister and McBrayer. Finally, Holleman hit a deep RBI single that scored Arnemann that made the final score 13-3.
Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher. In a complete-game performance, she allowed three runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Kloie Smith had three hits and three RBIs. Maggie McBrayer also drove in three runs. Haley Fowler and Allie Utley each scored three runs.
