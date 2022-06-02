A tumultuous fourth inning led to the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team’s elimination in the opening round of the Fourth Region Baseball Tournament.
The Wildcats fell 8-2 to the Warren East Raiders last Monday night in Bowling Green.
Franklin-Simpson had opportunities to score as they had runners at first and second in the top of the second with two outs, and had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the third.
Warren East failed on their scoring opportunity in the bottom of the second, but took advantage of its opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, when they scored six runs on four fielding errors, three hits and two passed balls for a 6-0 lead.
The Raiders added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for an 8-0 lead heading into the Wildcats’ final at-bat. In the top of the seventh, Franklin-Simpson forced a couple of walks and sophomore Brevin Scott was hit by a pitch that loaded the bases with one out.
Senior Chase Wilson scored their first run of the game on a wild pitch as the runners moved to second and third. Then with the bases loaded and two outs, senior Padon Vaughn’s RBI walk scored Scott.
Their season came to an end on a groundout.
“We caught some breaks early on with Franklin-Simpson’s baserunner didn’t score early on and stopped on third instead of challenging for the run,” Raiders coach Wes Sanford said. “We stayed even and kept pressuring and Dalton (Fiveash) is obviously a great pitcher. He has beaten us numerous times, but our kids were super ready to beat him.
“We didn’t wear him out by any means, but we are proud of our at-bats against him as we only struck out twice against him. We made him work and that was our gameplan — limit our strikeouts and see if we can make things happen and try to keep pressuring them.”
Cole Wix had two hits. Vaughn had the only RBI and Brevin Scott and Chase Wilson each scored a run.
The Wildcats end their season with an overall record of 19-16 as the 13th District regular season champions and tournament runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.