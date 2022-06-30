The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats basketball team attended summer basketball camps June 13-15 at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., and last Monday and Tuesday at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia.
Overall, the team played 16 games at Bethel — nine varsity and seven junior varsity — and 10 games total, including six varsity and four junior varsity contests, at Lindsey Wilson.
“I love going to Bethel for camp because it is just us (coaches) and the girls and basketball,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We not only grew together on the floor against different levels of competition, we also got to grow together as teammates. We took some days off before heading to Lindsey Wilson. Looked a little sluggish Monday, probably from not playing or practicing after the Bethel camp, but on Tuesday, the girls looked much better.”
The team focused on scoring. Last year’s leading scorer, Alera Barbee, is playing collegiate basketball. Taylor and the coaching staff will have to get more scoring opportunities from a very talented group.
“We lost our leading scorer from last season, but everyone else returns,” Taylor said. “So, our style won’t change. We’ll just have to score in many different ways. Alera (Barbee) was the leading scorer in every game but now, we will probably have different leading scorers in games.”
Taylor said the freshmen, now sophomores, who played last season will have different roles this season. The incoming freshmen saw that the game was much faster than it was at the middle school level, but they played hard and are learning to adjust.
“With all of the players we have, it will make practices more competitive as players will have to earn and work their way to play on the varsity level,” She said. “We were clear about that at camp. We don’t care what happened last season. All we care about is what we see moving forward. It lets the girls know that they are going to have to really show why they should be playing on the varsity level and get into the rotation of players, which last season, we had 10-12 players. This season, possibly we could have all 15 players could play in rotation in games during the season.”
For the Lady Cats, June was all about camp and after the dead period. The coaches will meet with all of the players and break down what they saw at the camps and what each player will need to work on individually before they can come back in October and practice as a team.
