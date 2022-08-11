The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team will host “Howl at the Moon” at 4 p.m. today, followed by a final scrimmage game against Monroe County beginning at 6 p.m. at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
The Wildcats Quarterback Club brings back the “Howl at the Moon” fundraiser event after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Normally, it has been downtown on the square, but this year’s event will take place at the football stadium.
There will be food trucks, inflatables and the Wildcats Cheer Team will interact with the crowd.
“I can’t say enough about our Quarterback Club,” head coach Max Chaney said. “The direction they are taking with Emily Satterly in charge this year with a great group consisting of several different people helping out as they are doing a great job of keeping the kids fed and they have been a pleasure to work with. Anytime we can get some more money pumped into the Quarterback Club, the better and it is spent all on the kids.”
The scrimmage will be the final preseason tuneup before the season-opener against the Spring Hill Creek (Tenn.) Raiders in the Greenwood Bowl at Greenwood High School at 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
“This scrimmage will be more game-like,” Wildcats head football coach Max Chaney said. “Last year, we did it like a game for a half and then we let the JV teams come in and get some work. This time, it will be about three quarters and then the JV teams will come in and get some time.”
The Wildcats had their first scrimmage Aug. 5 when they hosted the Butler County Bears and the Hart County Raiders in a three team controlled scrimmage.
“I felt like we were more aggressive than in the past couple of years,” Chaney said. “Our defensive backs made some plays and the defensive line and the linebacker play was better. Aside from one play was a double handoff that got 15 to 20 yards, I thought the defense played well.
“We moved the ball on offense well. With only 10 plays per session, we didn’t finish drives, but we drove into the red zone and could have finished the drives if it was a real game. Proud of the kids and their effort. It was a good opening scrimmage and I think we are further along at this time than where we were last year.
“We had a couple of issues offensively that needed to be corrected. I want the lineman to handle their responsibilities up front better and our speed sweep toss get more yards for us,” Chaney said. “Plus make sure that we are in the right position on defense. You can always tweak some things on both sides of the ball but it should be a great night overall.”
WFKN Radio will broadcast the opener starting at around 7:30 p.m. with Wildcats’ GameDay. The broadcast will be available to listen to online by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
