Prep football

Wildcats quarterback Mathias Dickerson (5) gets set to hand off the ball to running back Hayden Satterly during Franklin-Simpson’s three-team scrimmage last Friday at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team will host “Howl at the Moon” at 4 p.m. today, followed by a final scrimmage game against Monroe County beginning at 6 p.m. at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.

The Wildcats Quarterback Club brings back the “Howl at the Moon” fundraiser event after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Normally, it has been downtown on the square, but this year’s event will take place at the football stadium.

