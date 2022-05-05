The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball team celebrated a successful 2021-22 season on Apr. 24 at the Franklin-Simpson High School Cafeteria.
The Wildcats finished the season 18-9 overall, won the 13th District regular season and tournament championships for the second year in a row. They were 8-0 in district play and haven’t lost a district game in two seasons.
Coach Dee Spencer said overall, it was a good season. Winning the district championship is good but not satisfying enough, he said, adding that he felt like they were good enough to win the 4th Region Tournament. He also stressed that the upcoming season will be a grind but they are going to have to work hard over the summer and during the season to be successful.
Freshman and JV AwardsLeadership: Gavin Dickerson
110%: Brody Johnson
Most Improved: Alan Johnson
Defense: Colin Anderson
Offense: O.J. Gamble
Varsity
Leadership: Sam Mylor and Connor Vincent
Most Improved: Gabe Jones
110%: Sam Mylor
Defense: Jalen Briscoe and Connor Vincent
Offense: Jalen Briscoe and Andreyas Miller
