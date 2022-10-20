The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team suffered a 2-0 (25-11 and 25-7) loss to the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots on Oct. 10 at the F-S gym in their first match coming off of fall break.
“Being off from fall break may have been a factor, but we had a great practice coming back off of that,” Lady Cats head coach Kevin Harrod said. “Our freshmen and JV reams played well enough to win three set matches and we switched our rotation up. We’re having a lot of hiccups on the varsity level. The girls need to do their job on the court, don’t worry about the other person and we’ll be ahead. We seem to fall apart when one person gets irritated because it trickles down to everyone else.”
