Franklin-Simpson’s Babe Ruth All-Stars hosted the 2022 West Kentucky State Baseball Tournament this past weekend at Franklin-Simpson High School’s Greg Shelton Field.
F-S 9, AC-S 0
Franklin-Simpson opened pool play with Kolton Turner, Brayden Roberts and Gunner Holland combining for a three-hit shutout of Allen County-Scottsville.
“Kolton (Turner) is a great athlete and pitcher all together,” F-S coach Luke Barnes said. “We are very proud of him and can’t wait to see him pitch some more. We were hoping that Brayden (Roberts) would come in and close this thing out but he had to throw a few more pitches than we hoped. So we had to pull him in case we needed him in our next game. But we brought in Gunner (Holland), who is a great pitcher as well, to get the final out and he did that. I think our pitching staff overall is ready for this week.”
Turner allowed two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Roberts allowed a hit with two strikeouts and a walk and Holland got the final out of the game with a strikeout.
“I had a good game on the mound,” Turner said. “My fastball and curveball were working well. I just wanted my defense to do the work. Getting this win means a lot and gives us more confidence as we keep playing.”
“I felt good,” Roberts said. “Coming in, I was throwing the ball well. The defense was playing well, and at the plate, we were all swinging it. First time through the lineup, we were a bit shaky but after that, we were good. Everybody started hitting the ball.”
F-S applied pressure all game long as it scored two runs in the top of the second inning with a pair of RBI singles from Jamarious Franklin and Abel Stevens. Logan Knight added an RBI single in the third, but in the fourth, they broke the game open with a wild pitch that scored Franklin from third and got RBI singles from Stevens, Turner and Max Wren for a 7-0 lead. Holland drove in a run with a single in the top of the fifth and Trevor Kindred did the same in the top of the seventh.
“We told the boys that we want to be aggressive,” Barnes said. “Go swing the bat and get them on the base. Getting them on the base and with our speed, we can score some runs. We want to keep pushing and applying the pressure on the other team.”
WC 8, F-S 1
Franklin-Simpson got off to a fast start but a number of critical errors allowed Warren County to score several unearned runs for the victory.
“Defensive errors, along with not swinging the bat like we did against Allen County, led to this,” F-S assistant coach Adam Roberts said. “We were watching a lot of the first pitch strikes and we can’t do that. More than anything, we got to clean up the defensive errors.”
Brayden Roberts, who suffered the loss as the starting pitcher in the game, drove in the only run for Franklin-Simpson with a RBI single that scored Knight in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson’s lead was short-lived in the top of the second. Warren County tied the game on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead. Then a multitude of errors by F-S led to three runs in the top of the fourth along with a run scored in the final three innings for the victory.
“Errors were costly,” Adam Roberts said. “It started having the runner out at second in trying to steal second and we dropped the ball. It started right there, and we couldn’t stop making errors from there. We basically told them that they played a good game last night and they thought they would walk all over this team tonight, but they learned real quick that the team they played on Wednesday night was much different than the team they played tonight. They were beaten mentally after the second inning. It’s heartbreaking.”
Semifinals
AC-S 12, F-S 3
AC-S scored in the top of the first by taking advantage of a couple of fielding errors along with a hit to score two runs.
F-S had an opportunity to respond in the bottom of the first with runners at second and third and at third in the bottom of the third, both with two outs, but the runners were left stranded.
In the bottom of the fourth, F-S broke through with an RBI double by Franklin that scored Kindred. Max Wren’s infield single scored Franklin and the game was tied 2-2. Then AC-S started to unravel as a fielding error led to a go ahead RBI single by Holland that scored Wren for a 3-2 lead.
F-S defense kept the lead in the top of the fifth as AC-S threatened but left a runner stranded at third. But in the top of the sixth, AC-S bats came alive as they scored seven runs with two outs for a 9-3 lead.
F-S had a chance to cut into the deficit with runners at second and third with one out in the bottom half of the same inning but could not score.
AC-S put the finishing touch on the game with a one-out, three-run home run to left center field that ended F-S hopes of advancing to the championship game with the 12-3 victory.
“They hit the ball well,” Adam Roberts said. “They didn’t do that the first time we played them, and they hit the ball well against Warren County on Friday night. We kind of expected that, but they waited until the sixth inning to do that. That’s baseball. Nothing you can really do about that. They hit the ball well and we didn’t. We got behind and they came together and started to put something together but once they got down again, it’s all mental. They get in their heads and they have to learn to grow up and put the mistakes behind them and play. Once they do that, this team could be unstoppable.”
On Sunday, Warren County Babe Ruth All-Stars won the tournament with a 9-0 victory over Allen County-Scottsville. Both teams qualified to play in the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament July 21-24 in Wisconsin.
F-S BABE RUTH ALL-STARS
2 Jacob Fentress
7 Luke Perkins
10 Brayden Riberts
11 Skyler Shoulders
14 Alex Wix
18 Nate Thomas
20 Jamarious Franklin
21 Max Wren
22 Gunnar Holland
23 Kolton Turner
27 Abel Stevens
28 Tevor Kindred
31 Logan Knight
Coaches: Luke Barnes, Kyle Jenkins, Adam Roberts and Jeremy Knight.
