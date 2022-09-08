The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team found themselves in a grueling 13th District match with the Logan County Lady Cougars last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cougars applied more pressure on the Lady Cats defense but was able to take advantage of an opportunity and scored the only goal of the match for the 1-0 victory over the Lady Cats.
The Lady Cats played primarily on their heels as they couldn’t muster up enough offense as they were able to generate only four shots on goal.
“Logan County applied more pressure on us especially in the first half,” Lady Cats head coach Mike Stovall said. “Maddie (Slate) and the defense was able to stop their shots. In the second half, we had our opportunities and in a 1-0 game, it only takes one breakaway to tie it, and we had a couple of those. Tonight, we went with two strikers on the field throughout and we looked a little confused on what the responsibilities are, but we have some practices to work on that.”
Both teams were held scoreless in the first half, but Logan County was able to break through early in the second half. Maria Rogers intercepted the possession in Lady Cats territory and moved through a couple of defenders to score the only goal of the match.
“The girls were getting tired and started to get down on themselves,” Kristal Stewart said. “They got the one goal, the only goal of the match and the girls started to get down on themselves and when we do that, it goes downhill. We need to run with the ball a lot more so that we can get more shots on goal, and that goes back to play the next play and not stay down on ourselves because we allowed a goal.”
Franklin-Simpson goalkeeper Maddie Slate stopped 18 of the 19 shots she faced.
“Tonight’s match was really hard and tough. I know that we’re all tired and hurting but we did really well,” Slate said. “My defense played very well. Most of the shots they took, I was able to get to it. I wish my girls were able to apply more pressure on them than what they did tonight, but I know they did their best.”
Franklin-Simpson is 1-2 in the 13th District and Logan County is 2-1. The district is wide open for the taking as all four teams are within one game of each other for the top seed in the upcoming 13th District Girls Soccer Tournament that will be hosted by Franklin-Simpson.
“”The district is really crazy this season,” Stovall said. “Everybody has beaten everyone. We win our next district game and we’re right back in the thick of it. Our girls just need to stay positive and keep their heads up. We’re midway through the season and we’re hurting a bit and our confidence may be down a bit, but this district is up for grabs and we host the tournament next month, so it is going to be fun to see how this plays out.”
The Lady Cats will host the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in a key 13th District match at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.
