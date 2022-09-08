Girls soccer

Franklin-Simpson junior Kennedi Alexander (right) fights for possession with Logan County senior Ella Moore during their 13th District match last Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team found themselves in a grueling 13th District match with the Logan County Lady Cougars last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

The Lady Cougars applied more pressure on the Lady Cats defense but was able to take advantage of an opportunity and scored the only goal of the match for the 1-0 victory over the Lady Cats.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.